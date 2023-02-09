Just six board members to sign off on up to 800 planning decisions in An Bórd Pleanala

There will be just six board members to sign off on between 700 and 800 planning decisions at An Bórd Pleanala, TDs and Senators have been told.

The board will be expended to 15 members in its overhaul, however, there will be just six members from tomorrow, the interim chair of the body told the Dáil’s housing committee.

Oonagh Buckley said as of tomorrow, she will have six “operational” board members out of 15 required to make “all decisions”, two fewer than today.

“We have approximately 700 to 800 planning files on which inspectors have signed off reports, they’re sitting with the board and I just don’t have enough board members to take decisions.”

A notice has been published on the body’s website advising applicants of “large volume of cases” in the backlog.

Currently, the body has deadlines of 18 weeks in making decisions.

In some cases, fines are paid to developers if this deadline is missed.

ABP has paid €1.4m to developers for missing deadlines in making decisions on Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs) which have since been abolished.

These timelines will be revised in an overhaul of the planning body, which has been plagued with controversy in recent months.

Ms Buckley said timelines should give enough time to make good decisions and said fines can sometimes see “too much” focus on the fine instead of making a good decision.

“The timeline should be one that can be relied upon to give a well-reasoned and robust decision. There has to be a trade off between quality and time,” she said.

“In some respects, that trade-off is skewed much to time, if you like, people are focused too much on the timelines. That would be my concern as well a little bit about the fines approach.

“So you end up with people focused on avoiding the fines and not on delivering quality decisions.”

Ms Buckley said proper investment should be put into the revamped ABP, which will be named An Coimisiun Pleanala, to help tackle delays.

She said bigger housing developments should get larger timelines than normal planning decisions.

The interim chair said the responsibility of meeting targets could be put on senior managers, through fixed term contracts, who would be called to “report and answer for” failures to meet targets should they happen.

Ms Buckley also said there may be space for “much more impactful governance” from the Department of Housing, the Oireachtas and the Dáil’s Housing Committee itself.