‘Jury is out’ on whether Ireland will be plunged into economic recession as result of Ukraine war, warns Taoiseach

The “jury is out” on whether Ireland will be plunged into an economic recession as a result of the Ukraine war, the Taoiseach has warned.

Micheál Martin said there would be a “price” that would have to be paid for the war but current projections showed the country should not go into a recession this year.

“They jury’s very much out on that, but there will be a price for this war,” he said.

“Nobody can be certain as to what will happen over the course of 2022 in respect of the economic situation.

“We are doing very well, the projections are still that Ireland will grow and will not be in recession, that’s the projections, but this could unfold in a number of different ways and we can’t be certain of any of them.”

Mr Martin said ECB president Christine Lagarde gave a presentation to EU ministers on how inflation would continue to rise, that monetary policies due to be put in place before the war would also be tighter.

He said the conversation at EU level was now whether there was a need for a European-wide fiscal stimulus, which was put in place during the start of the pandemic, to avoid a recession.

He said Ireland would be in favour of “more flexibility” around VAT, excise duty and energy directives, which would give a “greater range of options for target measures”.

“I can never promise anybody about economic cycles,” he said.

However, Mr Martin declined to be pressed on what would be the true cost of Putin’s war on Ukraine, saying that €40m worth of humanitarian aid has already been allocated.

However, the true cost is likely to be far higher once the State begins to put in place extra housing and other infrastructure, such as more teachers in school classrooms, for tens of thousands of refugees.

Mr Martin said extra resources would be put in place for childcare and interpretation services.

“It’s very clear that it is a war time situation,” he said.



