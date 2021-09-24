The junior minister involved in an alleged sting operation to identify the leaking of information from Cabinet by a senior minister has refused to comment.

Minister of State at the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan has declined to comment on whether or not he “boasted” to Fine Gael party colleagues about his involvement in the sting operation.

Senator Rónán Mullen has called on ministers Simon Harris and Patrick O’Donovan to take a polygraph test about the alleged sting operation.

However, minister O’Donovan has declined to give a comment so far and refused to do so again on Limerick’s Live95 radio station this morning.

Read More

He said that Senator Mullen’s suggestion that he should take a polygraph test is not a “reasonable proposal”.

“I actually don’t know if that was any kind of a suggestion that you could take serious in a modern parliament in the 21st century, to be quite honest about it,” said Mr O’Donovan.

When asked about an Irish Independent report that he was boasting to party colleagues about his involvement in the so-called sting operation, he refused to comment.

“I never comment on anything that goes on in the Fine Gael parliamentary party and I’m not going to do that now.

“I operate on the basis that discussions that are held in the Fine Gael parliamentary party, whether it’s at Government level, whether it’s in relation to councillors, whether it’s in relation to TDs or Senators - they’re private and that’s how I operate.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier this week that he spoke to junior minister Patrick O’Donovan about the alleged sting operation.

Minister O’Donovan said that “from my perspective, I operate on the basis that the discussions which are held within Fine Gael… I’ve often been asked this question in relation to parliamentary party, I do so on the basis that those discussions are private.”

Sinn Féin used Dáil privilege to name Minister Harris as the Minister who leaked the information about the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy.

Minister Harris has denied the accusation and said that he is “seriously considering” making a complaint over “extraordinary misuse of Dáil privilege”.