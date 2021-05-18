Junior minister rebuked for repeatedly referring to proposed directly elected mayor as a ‘he’

Dublin's Mansion House is currently the residence of the Lord Mayor of the city

Fine Gael Minister of State Peter Burke has been rebuked for repeatedly using the male pronoun — ‘He’ — when referring to plans for a new directly-elected Lord Mayor of Limerick.

Mr Burke was taken to task by Labour Party Senator Rebecca Moynihan who accused him of using “gendered language.”

The challenge came in a Dáil committee as it began scrutiny of plans to establish the new office of Mayor — at a salary of €137,000 a year.

Mr Burke had been repeatedly referring to the Mayor as a man, although occasionally saying ‘he or she.’ But Senator Moynihan became unhappy.

“It’s as likely that the first directly-elected Mayor will be a woman as a man,” she said. “And I would be careful about using gendered language before we get to an election.”

Mr Burke, who has responsibility for local government, promptly apologised.

He said: “Thank you very much, Senator Moynihan and obviously I hope that in as many occasions as possible, if not all, that I said ‘he or she,’ so my apologies.”

He added: “When using the language of Mayor sometimes inadvertently, it can slip. So I apologise for that.

“But I would hope that the work that I'm doing with our female councillors, and giving them, you know, human rights that they deserve — and have been denied for so long in terms of maternity leave, and I also work with Women for Election — would demonstrate my commitment to our female members and female councillors.”

He added: “I look forward to the 34th Dáil, where I hope we have a lot more women members, due to the fact that we will hopefully have had our local elections — and we will have more women candidates and more diversity, specifically because of the measures I’ve taken over the last number of months, and the ones ahead.”

Plans for a new directly-elected Mayor of Limerick were narrowly approved by voters by 52pc to 48pc when a plebiscite was held on Shannonside in conjunction with the local and European elections.

There was a majority in favour of just 3,400. Proposals for Waterford and Cork did not proceed. Mr Burke said he was hopeful that a Bill to establish the office would be ready by summer.

The new Mayor, woman or man, will be entitled to appointed their own Spad, or special adviser. An election is not expected before next year, despite calls for it to be held this Autumn.

The Committee heard that the cost of having an elected Mayor could come to around half a million euro.

Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue said that this would include the mayor's salary, a €35,000 driver and €330,000 allocated for his office staff.

Mr Burke said staff would most likely cost €313,000 as they would come from local authorities.

He said that sight should not be lost of the “value” of the mayor in representing Limerick on an “international stage”.

Deputy O’Donoghue also said that if “something happens to the Mayor”, the príomh comhairleoir or the director general in the local authority would have no powers.

Minister Burke said that this would not be the case and that powers would be transferred to the príomh comhairleoir and an election would have to be held within six months.

Limerick will be a “landmark” case for the first ever publicly elected mayor, the Oireachtas Committee heard today.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins said that the proposed new laws would mean that Limerick would be a “case study” for other counties to follow suit.

“Limerick is a case study now for the entire country and it’s essential that we get it right,” he said.

Senator Cummins said that if the directly elected Mayor is rolled out successfully, there would be a “willingness and a drive” in other counties to move to this model.