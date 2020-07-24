July Stimulus: Tax measure worth €1,000 per citizen - Donohoe

Tax measures announced in the Government’s jobs stimulus package are worth around €1,000 per citizen.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the entire package unveiled in the Covid-19 ‘mini budget’ will put hundreds of euros in people’s pockets.

Mr Donohoe compared the Government’s tax plan to the UK’s stimulus package which he said was worth £450.

“If I look at the scale of this particular set of interventions, It's very much in line with and indeed in many cases greater down the scale of packages undertaken by or compared to other countries,” the minister said.

“For example, the UK recently announced a summer package of £30bn - approximately 1.5pc of UK national income. This package is equivalent to 3pc of our national income on a per capita basis. This package represents over €1,000 euro for every Irish citizen. By comparison, the UK package was around £450 pounds for every UK citizen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe confirmed people will not be paid some of their tax rebate under the Stay and Spend Initiative until 2022. The tax back scheme which is at the centre of the government’s stimulus package allows people claim up to €125 on their hotel and restaurant bills when they spend €625.

Any tax claimed between October and December this year will be paid back by the Revenue Commissioner before the end of 2021, while hotel or restaurant bills claimed between January and April next year will be repaid in the latter half of 2022.

The Government also announced the top rate of vat will be reduced from 23pc to 21pc and the Finance Minister said it is his “absolute expectation” that the cut will be passed on to shoppers by retailers.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the stimulus is aimed at supporting businesses and making sure people had an opportunity to return to work.

Michael McGrath. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

“The absolute focus of this package of measure is to support employment. It is to sustain businesses, to give them every fighting chance of surviving the incredibly tough economic conditions that they are now having to operate within,” he said.

Mr McGrath said he will be urging Government departments to “press on” and spend the money he has allocated to them for new projects and policies. He said the government will prioritise investment including an additional €500m to refurbish vacant houses and to ensure schools can return safely in the coming weeks.

The capital investment budget for next year will be a €9.2bn and he said the Government has learned from the last recession and will continue to put funding into major infrastructure projects.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin announced new funding for the arts, tourism and the Gaeltacht. She said tourism operators will be able to avail of a new €10m fund and said the €270m ‘Stay and Spend Initiative’ will also support the industry.

Working on a plan: Tourism Minister Catherine Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

She said there will be an additional €23m for the arts and culture sector to allow them return to work in the wake of the Covid emergency. This is on top of €25m announced earlier in the year. There was also extra funding for television and radio broadcasting.

Social Protection said she had a “simple message” for the hundreds of thousands of workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“We will leave no stone unturned inputting in place the necessary building blocks and supports to get you back into sustainable employment,” she said.

“People who lose their jobs and remain unemployed for some time can become disconnected from the labour market. They lose the vital, social, and work connections that are needed to identify and pursue work opportunities,” she said.

Ms Humphreys said she and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris secured €200m which will be used to introduce a range of “job activation programmes” to get people back to work.

