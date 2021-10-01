The appointments of four new High Court judges by President Michael D Higgins are to be rushed through on Tuesday to avoid the cancellation of High Court trials, including murder and rape cases.

Arrangements were hastily made this afternoon after the President of the High Court announced a slew of trial cancellations.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine appeared to lay the blame at the door of the Government for not expediting the issuing of warrants of appointment for five newly selected judges, whose nomination was agreed by the Cabinet on September 15.

She said she had planned to allocate the judges to cases from next Monday, the start of the new legal year, but the Department of Justice had indicated it would be November before the new judges would receive their warrants and be in a position to sit.

Ms Justice Irvine said that as they were not available, several planning, asylum, chancery, non-jury and criminal case hearings would have to be cancelled.

Speaking in the High Court at 11am this morning she said she was aware the decision would cause “a great deal of hardship and distress” to those impacted, but insisted it was the best that could be made in unprecedented circumstances.

It remains unclear precisely where the fault lay, as the Department of Justice insisted it was “working with the other State actors involved to ensure the nominees can be formally appointed as quickly as possible”.

But by 6pm it was confirmed to the Irish Independent that four of the five High Court judges would be appointed by Mr Higgins on Tuesday.

In a statement, Áras an Uachtaráin said: “Following recently received requests, arrangements have been made, as is normally the case, for President Higgins to appoint a number of judges to the High Court on Tuesday, October 5.”

The statement said he would also be appointing Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell as Chief Justice on the same day and Mr Justice Gerard Hogan to the Supreme Court on either October 15 or 18.

It was not clear when the fifth High Court judge will be appointed.

It also remains to be seen whether the rushing through of the appointments eliminates the need to cancel trials, although it looks likely the disruption announced by Ms Justice Irvine will be significantly minimised.

Her announcement this morning was a further sign of the rift between the High Court President and the Government over judicial appointments.

It also came as an embarrassment to acting Justice Minister Heather Humphreys, who only hours earlier gave a speech saying access to justice was a priority for her and the Government.

Earlier this year, Ms Justice Irvine sought between 15 and 20 additional High Court judges to deal with the expected backlog in cases arising from the pandemic.

She said she was left “sort of speechless” when it was announced last April that just five additional judges would be appointed.

In response, Ms Humphreys rejected the criticism, citing the €370,000 annual cost of each new High Court appointment in terms of salaries, allowances and support staff. The minister also suggested that work practices and productivity in the judiciary are under scrutiny.

Speaking in the High Court this morning, Ms Justice Irvine said: “It was reasonable to assume in planning for the start of the new legal year that those additional five judges would be in place by October 4 at the latest, as was the assumption that the High Court judges who had retired or had been promoted in the intervening period would be replaced.

“Unfortunately, these assumptions have proved to be misplaced. In fact, the High Court will now start the legal year with seven judges short of the complement it was assured it would have last April.”

She said she had delayed a decision as long as possible, but regretted she had no option but to cancel a substantial amount of work scheduled for October, almost all of which was listed to be dealt with by the court’s additional judges.

“In doing so I want to say that I fully understand the hardship and upset that this decision will have on many of those whose cases are to be cancelled, as well as the consequences this decision will have for their legal advisors.”

Among the provisionally cancelled cases was a planning challenge which had been due to commence on October 13.

Ms Justice Irvine had also announced that all asylum cases listed until October 29 were cancelled and that a number of personal injuries actions listed for hearing in Limerick between October 18 and 29 would also fall by the wayside.

She also signalled that shorter criminal trials would go ahead at the Central Criminal Court but longer ones, including for rape and murder, would have to be delayed.

The Department of Justice said Ms Humphreys intends to seek Cabinet approval for four further nominations to the High Court in the coming weeks.