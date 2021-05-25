Joseph Corr, Daniel Teggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullan, Frank Quinn, (left to right, bottom row) Joan Connolly, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy, who were all gunshot victims of the Ballymurphy massacre in west Belfast in 1971

A judge told a widow who attempted a civil case after the Ballymurphy massacre that she was “better off” as a result of the British Army murdering her husband, it was claimed today.

John Teggart, of the Ballymurphy families, said his mother was told she had “one less mouth to feed” as a result.

His father, Danny Teggart, was one of 10 unarmed civilians shot dead in the West Belfast suburb in August 1971, with another dying of a heart attack after having a gun shoved in their mouth.

John Teggart told a Dáil committee his mother had attempted a civil case at a very early stage and was told from the bench that she had “one less mouth to feed” and was therefore better off.

“That’s the kind of judges there were at the time,” he said. He was 11 years old at the time.

“I would have heard my mummy crying at night time. There were 13 of us and we were split up as a mechanism of coping and sharing the pain.

“If we had had a proper investigation, if soldiers at one of these massacres were properly investigated, how many peoples’ lives would that have saved?” Mr Teggart asked.

“If the courts had been more sympathetic to the families, without taking the word of the Army, things would have been different.”

He pointed to Bloody Sunday as one example, when 14 civilians were shot dead in Derry by the same regiment in January 1972.

Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin MP, said five civilians had been killed by the security forces less than a year later in Springhill, adjoining Ballymurphy, which was often known as the “forgotten massacre.”

He called for a visit to both sites by members of the committee for the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement when Covid conditions allowed.

The families have been successful in correcting history, Mr Teggart said “and we would hope that the same help would be available to others.”

Pádraig Ó Muirigh, solicitor for the families, said they would legally resist Boris Johnson’s government introducing a blanket amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles, “to Europe if necessary.”

Between August 9 and 11, 1971, more than 600 British soldiers entered the area of West Belfast, raiding homes and rounding up men.

Many were brutalised as they were dragged from their homes without reason.

In the aftermath of Internment, 11 people died, 10 shot by the Parachute Regiment and one who died of a heart attack when a gun was put in their mouth.

One of the victims was a Catholic priest and another the mother of eight children. Almost all were shot in the back.

No police investigations were carried out and no member of the British Army was held to account.

Inquests were held into each of the deaths in 1972 resulting in open verdicts.

“We always maintained that they were a sham as all eyewitnesses were not called,” Mr Teggart said.

In 1998 families began a campaign to clear the name of their loved ones.

In 2011 new inquests were directed into the deaths of ten of the victims.

On May 11, Mrs Justice Keegan delivered her long-awaited verdict finding innocent Joan Connolly, Joseph Corr, Eddie Doherty, John Laverty, John McKerr, Fr Hugh Mullan, Joseph Murphy, Noel Phillip,s Frank Quinn and Danny Teggart

“We corrected the lies that our loved ones were gunmen and a gunwoman,” Mr Teggart said. “We always knew our loved ones were innocent, now the world knows it.”