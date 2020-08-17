Judge accuses Michelle O'Neill of deliberately ignoring rule of law by delaying compensation scheme for Troubles victims

A judge has accused Stormont’s deputy first minister of deliberately choosing to ignore the rule of law by delaying the introduction of a compensation scheme for Troubles victims.

Mr Justice McAlinden said Michelle O’Neill’s stance in not nominating a Stormont department to administer the scheme – a requirement set out in legislation passed at Westminster – was “fundamentally inappropriate”.

“I see it as one element within Executive Office deliberately choosing to ignore the requirement to comply with the rule of law to express a political advantage,” he told Belfast High Court.

“That is a fundamentally inappropriate stance to take and it is a stance that this court will have no hesitation in describing in the bluntest terms and in requiring a remedy to be provided in the shortest timeframe.”

The judge expressed his view at the outset of a legal challenge taken by a woman who lost both legs in a Troubles bombing.

He said having read the arguments put forward by Jennifer McNern’s legal team and the Executive Office, Justice McAlinden said his “initial view” of the issue was unlikely to change as a result of hearing the case in full.

He adjourned the judicial review hearing for a short period on Monday morning and asked the legal parties to discuss whether they wished to proceed.

PA Media