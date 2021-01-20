Josepha Madigan under fire for comparing children with special needs not attending school to mother and baby homes

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan has come under fire for comparing children with special needs not attending school with the mother and baby homes controversy.

Speaking about how schools will not be reopening this week due to union opposition on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne, Ms Madigan said that it’s “completely and wholly unsatisfactory”.

She then likened the situation to the mother and baby homes controversy, adding: “We've spent the last week talking about mother and baby homes, where our most vulnerable were left to their own devices in less than satisfactory conditions and we're now allowing further anxiety and upset to be placed on the shoulders of parents whose children desperately need to go back to school."

Read More

This comes a week after the Commission of Investigations released a 3,000 page report on 18 mother and baby homes across the county that found around 9,000 children of the 57,000 born in the homes died.

Many people took to social media to voice their outrage of the comment made by Ms Madigan.

Education spokesperson and Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called on the Taoiseach to intervene, saying that the situation has “spiraled completely out of control”.

Taking to Twitter today, Mr Ó Ríordáin wrote: “Minister was allowed move on from a comment last week when describing non-SEN students as ‘normal’. Taoiseach needs to intervene before more damage is done.”

Last week, the Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion was criticised for referring to children without special needs as “normal”.

Making a personal statement in the Dáil, the minister said she wished to alter the record of the House “in relation to the context of a word I used last Thursday afternoon when speaking about students with special education needs.”

She said: “The word was not appropriate. And I did not use it intentionally. This is not what I meant to say, and while I publicly apologised last Thursday, I wish to re-state it, to say on the floor the Dáil that I would like to withdraw the remark, and to re-emphasise my commitment as always, to supporting children with special educational needs and their families, particularly at this difficult time.”

Minister Madigan said she was trying to stress the importance of “looking after our most vulnerable in society,” in which children with special educational needs were primary.

“It was meant as nothing more than that.”

But she was told that she and Education Minister Norma Foley are now “part of the problem” over the botched reopening of special needs education.

They both have “lost control of the situation” and their public comments have proved deeply unhelpful and now put wider school reopenings at risk, the Dáil was told.

Mr Ó Riordáin said that “quite clearly ministers Foley and Madigan have lost control of the situation”.

An announcement was made on schools reopening on January 6 with no consultation with teachers, he noted.

Last Thursday another announcement was made about the reopening of special schools and classes, with again no agreement, he said, followed last Friday evening by a letter sent to every special school in the country.

“Even last night we had an extremely ill-advised communication from the Department, with quotes from both ministers in it, pointing fingers all over the place,” he said, after the unions involved recommended their members not cooperate.

“We have comments from Minister Foley this morning, suggesting the comments made by one of the union leaders was disingenuous,” he said.

“We also had Minister Madigan making a comparison between this situation and the Mother and Baby Homes — while last week she made a comment about non-SNA students being ‘normal.’”

He claimed that “the entire reopening of schools is now in jeopardy, because of the bad faith have been shown by ministers into public comments.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil the Government had tried to bounce stakeholders into a resumption of special education because the Minister made a big promise without the ability to deliver it.

She said special education was up and running in Northern Ireland and right across Europe, but had not been managed here.

Minister Madigan’s office has been contacted for comment.

Read More

Online Editors