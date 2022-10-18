Josepha Madigan ‘sincerely apologises’ for tweet on Creeslough tragedy

Junior Minister Josepha Madigan has “sincerely apologised” for a tweet she sent about the Creeslough tragedy that has now been deleted.

On October 7 when the explosion occurred at the Applegreen garage in the small community, the Fine Gael TD wrote: “'One hopes this isn't deliberate, but it is yet to be clarified! I hope no-one is injured and they find the culprits.”

The tweet was sent before it was known that 10 people tragically lost their lives and eight were injured from the explosion.

Ms Madigan quickly deleted the tweet after some Twitter users said it was insensitive.

Trade unionist Brendan Ogle tweeted: “You should be apologising to families and the community for your agenda-laden original tweet. When a community was hit by awful tragedy.”

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder today, the Dublin Rathdown TD said she is “terribly sorry” for sending the tweet.

“I shouldn't have sent the tweet, I was wrong and I want to sincerely apologise for not just sending the tweet but also the offense caused,” she said.

"I am terribly sorry for that. I also want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the entire Creeslough community but especially to the families who lost their loves ones.

"It’s an unimaginable tragedy that was visited on the people in Donegal and my heart goes out to all of those that were affected by the absolutely shocking event.”