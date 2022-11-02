Josepha Madigan forced to correct Dáil declaration of interests over commercial property she partly owned

MINISTER Josepha Madigan has been forced to correct her Dáil declaration of interests after she failed to accurately record a commercial property which she partly owned.

Ms Madigan, the Minister of State for Special Education, issued a statement on Wednesday in response to a story by On The Ditch which said the Fine Gael TD never declared her quarter share of a property in south Dublin.

The website, which published revelations about Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy’s incomplete Dáil declarations that led to his resignation as a minister in August, said Ms Madigan never declared her quarter share in 3 Chaplain’s Place, Rowlagh Village, Dublin 22.

However, in a statement Ms Madigan said it was “not correct that I did not declare part ownership of a commercial property”, explaining that she identified the property under a different address, but admitting that she got the number wrong in her statutory declaration.

Ms Madigan said the property is listed as 1, Rowlagh Industrial Park in her declaration to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

“My understanding is Rowlagh Industrial Park has also been referred to as Rowlagh Village. The number is incorrect as it should be number 3 not number 1. That was made in error. I am happy to amend my SIPO declaration to correct the number,” Ms Madigan said.

“It has, however, clearly been referred to in my SIPO declaration as a quarter share in a commercial business.”

She said that no rent had been received for the property since 2010 and that contracts were signed for the sale of the property in 2020.

“The sale closed in May 2021, but I still included it in my declaration for 2022. We made no financial gain on the sale of the property, nor have we received any rent from the property in at least twelve year (sic),” the statement concludes.

The Dublin Rathdown TD’s most recent declaration in the register of members’ interests records her ownership of her family home in mount Merrion and the aforementioned commercial unit on the Kimmage Road in south Dublin.

The minister has been a member of the Government since 2017, and served in Cabinet as Culture Minister up until 2020. She was first elected to the Dáil in 2016 and previously served as a Dún Laoghaire Rathdown county councillor following her election in 2014.