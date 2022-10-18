Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin has disputed that his party had gone into hiding in recent weeks. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Agency

EOIN Ó Broin appeared at Leinster House today in the first instance of a Sinn Féin media conference in nearly three weeks.

The party’s decision to forego the traditional weekly doorstep on the plinth outside the Dáil had been criticised, including by the Taoiseach, over the weekend.

With questions for the party over claims made about Mary Lou McDonald’s house in a new book by former cabinet minister Shane Ross, and the conviction of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall in relation to the Regency murder, the Sinn Féin housing spokesperson had plenty to say.

EVICTION BAN

Ostensibly, Ó Broin was out to talk about Government plans for a time-limited ban on evictions which, predictably enough, he said did not go far enough.

“What we also need to hear from Minister O'Brien this week is what he's going to do differently over the next five months to try and accelerate and increase the supply of social affordable housing,” he said.

Among other measures, Ó Broin called for the delivery of 500 to 1,000 modular home units over the next few months, alongside activating up to 2,000 vacant units into social homes while the ban is in place.

LEGAL ACTIONS BY SINN FÉIN

Ó Broin said he has never sent a legal letter to a political party or a newspaper, nor had he received one. He insisted the party has no policy about taking defamation actions.

“The party does not fund or does not get involved in the decisions about whether individual members of the party decide to defend their good names in the courts,” he said.

Responding to Micheál Martin’s criticism of Sinn Féin over the weekend, Ó Broin noted the Taoiseach’s “hypocrisy” given his own former minister Robert Troy issued a legal letter to The Ditch over its reporting about his Dáil declarations earlier this year.

“People have a right to defend their good name, and people shouldn't have to make an apology for that,” he said.

He said if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael don’t want their members to be the subject of legal actions by Sinn Féin or anybody else then “stop telling lies about us and stop libelling us, it’s as simple as that”.

BULLY OF THE YEAR

Ó Broin said “unequivocally” that Mary Lou McDonald was funding her own legal action against RTÉ over an item broadcast on Morning Ireland earlier this year.

“The party does not fund and does not take decisions on whether individual members of the party decide to defend their good name in the courts, full stop. It’s not a pretence, that is a fact,” he insisted.

The Sinn Féin leader’s libel case has secured her a nomination for “bully of the year” by a European organisation opposed to Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (or SLAPPs).

Ó Broin said McDonald should not win the award for bully of the year.

“She is not a bully,” he insisted, adding that he had “no idea” whether she would attend the awards ceremony this Thursday – but he doubted she would.

DEFAMATION REFORM

Ó Broin said Sinn Féin favours reform of Ireland’s defamation laws, including advancing legislation against SLAPPs, particularly in the planning process. Libel laws are “outdated and antiquated” he said, but people have a right to defend their good name.

JONATHAN DOWDALL

McDonald’s relationship with convicted criminal Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féín councillor, has been under the microscope in recent weeks.

The Irish Independent revealed earlier this month that Dowdall, who was jailed for four years this week for his role in the notorious Regency Hotel murder, donated €1,000 to McDonald personally in 2011.

Ó Broin claimed the donation was made to Dublin Central Sinn Féin and spent by the local organisation – despite the donation statement making clear it was to McDonald.

He said there was no question of it being refunded and said the party would not make a “tokenistic” donation to charities who help victims of crime.

Instead, Sinn Féin would do more by representing constituents who are at the receiving end of organised crime, Ó Broin said.

Asked if links to Dowdall were damaging for the party, Ó Broin said he would never have been a member or a candidate had Sinn Féin known his full background.

“I think that's a lesson for all political parties that when you're selecting people for elected office, you have to do your due diligence,” he said.

Later, he admitted there was no facility for parties to carry out garda background checks. “We just have to trust people that they’re telling the truth.”

AVOIDING THE MEDIA

Ó Broin disputed that his party had gone into hiding, saying that senior Sinn Féin people had been available to the media over the phone and had appeared on various broadcast programmes over recent weeks.

“We have been in the full glare of the media,” he insisted.

MARY LOU’S HOUSE

There are questions in Shane Ross’s new book over the source of funds used by McDonald to convert her family home into a 254sqm five-bedroom property over a decade ago.

Ó Broin said “most people, including Mary Lou, buy their houses with mortgages”, insisting there was “no story” in questions about how the extensive renovation was paid for.

Ó Broin said he had not read Ross’s book, but will “get to it at some point”.

PARTY DISCIPLINE

In the wake of a recent story about gardaí seizing a laptop from a man who works for a TD and is accused of viewing child abuse material, Ó Broin was asked if political parties have a responsibility to suspend individuals who are suspected of such serious crimes.

He said that he suspected all parties have “very, very clear disciplinary procedures so that when allegations are made against people, in accordance with due process, people will be suspended without prejudice, depending on the severity of the accusation”.

OOH, AH, UP THE ‘RA

Asked about last week’s controversy over the Ireland Women’s team chanting “Ooh, ah, up the ‘Ra’ after qualifying for the World Cup, Ó Broin said the Wolfe Tone’s song was not one he would sing or encourage people to sing.

“I certainly think in public events and with public and political representatives, it's something they shouldn't do,” he said.