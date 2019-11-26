Some of his best political buddies have long ago dubbed him 'Lord Ross' in a mixture of camaraderie and ongoing combat.

Some of his best political buddies have long ago dubbed him 'Lord Ross' in a mixture of camaraderie and ongoing combat.

John Downing: 'Penalty points plan re-runs city-versus-country battle but maybe it's time Fine Gael got over their Shane Ross complex'

Shane Ross has a mixed record as the minister responsible for transport, tourism and sport since May 6, 2016. The more casual observer of politics might not remember his long and often fractious relationship with Fine Gael, as a councillor for that party in Wicklow, and an unsuccessful candidate for them in Dáil and European Parliament elections.

He was for 30 years a member of Seanad Éireann for Trinity College, and then an Independent TD for Dublin Rathdown since 2011. Along with his politics, he was a long-time business editor of this newspaper's sister paper, the 'Sunday Independent'.

Yet for all of that experience, he had a difficult transition to the business of government which is much slower, harder, and more difficult in which to show results than either opposition politics or journalism.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In