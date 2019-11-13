John Downing: 'Noel Grealish's comments pose real risk that one group of poor people can be set against another'

That is the defence from supporters of Galway West Independent TD, Noel Grealish, who faces new accusations of “racism” after he caused a huge Dáil row on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Grealish, who lives by the maxim that “all politics is local” made a small foray further from home when he took a rare turn at posing questions to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In essence, he asked what about vast sums of money being sent out of Ireland each year by migrants living here. He especially focused on Nigerian migrants - quoting World Bank figures of €3.4bn being sent home from Ireland by Nigerian people over a period of eight years.

The deputy wondered if this Nigerian money, raised in Ireland, might be the proceeds of crime and asked what efforts were being made to prove money laundering and tax laws were being respected. There was uproar as he was heckled by several TDs who were enraged. One unlikely heckler was the Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan.

Just some weeks ago, in early September, the spotlight fell again on Mr Grealish amid controversy over the settling of migrants in the western part of his constituency. A video of him emerged from a meeting in which he said these were not genuine migrants from places like Syria, but Africans who were really coming here to better their economic lot – and “sponge off the system.”

The Taoiseach responded to Mr Grealish’s questions in a very measured way. He wondered where the deputy “was coming from” with this line of questioning.

Mr Varadkar said he would treat Deputy Grealish’s question as a genuine attempt to elicit information. B ut he pointed out that just yards away from the Leinster House back gate there is a large hospital staffed by personnel from every corner of the globe.

The Taoiseach also pointed to the importance of emigrant remittances for decades to Irish people struggling to keep body and soul together here in Ireland. But he said he believed that tax and money laundering laws were being respected.

As the hullabaloo continued Mr Grealish remained unflappable. He was just posing questions, he insisted, and if money was being illegally taken out of Ireland – it had to stop.

Well, many people will believe that this was more than just asking questions in the public interest. For one thing, the figure of €3.4bn from Ireland to Nigeria over eight years looks like a gross exaggeration.

The Finance Department put the figure at €17m per year – a fraction of the number cited by Mr Grealish. But more generally, there is more than a suggestion here that Deputy Grealish is doing far more than just posing questions seeking facts.

The fear is that he is doing what politicians call “dog whistles” – signalling a divisive community stance. There is a real risk that one group of poor people can be set against another here.

Online Editors