John Delaney’s pay-off details must be revealed before government restores FAI funding, warns Shane Ross

SPORTS Minister Shane Ross has warned the FAI that full details of the settlement package it gave to its former boss, John Delaney, must be published before government funding can be restored.

SPORTS Minister Shane Ross has warned the FAI that full details of the settlement package it gave to its former boss, John Delaney, must be published before government funding can be restored.

Mr Ross said the Government wanted to know the full details of any financial agreement made with Mr Delaney as part of his decision to quit the organisation.

READ MORE: FAI reached confidential John Delaney deal to avoid adding to legal costs already approaching €1.5m

The announcement of Mr Delaney’s departure from the FAI came late on Saturday night and no details of the severance terms were revealed.

The FAI would only say that it would "fulfill certain notice and pension obligations". It also stated that both sides would maintain confidentiality on the exit terms.

“Both parties have agreed to make no further comment,” the brief statement said.

But Mr Ross told RTÉ news that he also wanted to know whether taxpayers’ money was used to fund the severance agreement.

READ MORE: Daniel McDonnell: 'How the cult of John Delaney somehow became a thing'

He said the public needed to be confident that large sums were not being paid out without any real need.

"I think it's absurd, after all the controversy, that we shouldn't know exactly what the pay-off is," Mr Ross said.

The Minister welcomed the resignation of the former CEO and executive vice president.

But he said the FAI still required root-and-branch governance reforms and that he wanted to see the old regime changed in its entirety.

"It’s not good enough to chop off one head and save the rest of them. We've got to see root-and-branch reform," he said.

READ MORE: John Delaney resigns from the FAI

The Minister added that he was waiting for the three reports into the FAI’s finances. The first of these is due to be published in little more than a week and these reports would influence the question of future government funding for the FAI.

Mr Delaney served as FAI chief executive from 2005 until March 2019, when he moved to a new role as executive vice-president. This followed news that he had given a bridging loan of €100,000 to his employers.

Some weeks after the controversy broke, he stepped aside altogether pending full inquiries into the FAI’s affairs. It is understood that he remained on full pay until Saturday’s announcement of the parting of the ways with immediate effect.

READ MORE: Ewan MacKenna: 'Swiss result shouldn't mask what we've learned about John Delaney and the FAI'

Online Editors