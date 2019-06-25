A PROMINENT Fine Gael TD has claimed the party’s headquarters has ignored “continual abuse and bullying for years”.

John Deasy hits back after no confidence motion: 'Fine Gael has ignored abuse and bullying for years'

John Deasy, who is the Government’s envoy to Washington, made the accusation after the membership in his Waterford constituency passed a motion of no-confidence in him.

A bitter internal row has been developing for some time now with supporters of former minister Paudie Coffey.

Mr Coffey was among the few dozen people present at a meeting in Dungarvan last night where councillors, local election candidates and members met to discuss the recent elections.

Mr Deasy was not present. He told Independent.ie today that he no longer attends such meetings because he believes the set-up is not fit for purpose.

“If Fine Gael is going to be competitive in the next election in Waterford, the entire organisation needs to be stood down immediately.

Former minister Paudie Coffey. Picture: Collins

“The behaviour last night is commonplace in Waterford and has been for years,” he said.

The TD, who has held the Waterford seat for the party since 2002, added: “At the highest level of Fine Gael warnings have been given for years and ignored.”

Mr Deasy said there is documented evidence “with regard to continual abuse and bullying for years. They have sat on it”.

He did not put his name forward to run in the next general election when Fine Gael held a convention amid fears of a snap general election in last 2017. He was recovering from hip surgery at the time.

A Fine Gael spokesman said this morning: "After receiving a mandate from the Waterford electorate at the 2016 General Election, Fine Gael Deputy John Deasy was appointed special envoy to the US by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and has since been doing important work on a special visa scheme for Irish citizens.

"Fine Gael’s General Secretary Tom Curran will soon be consulting with members and elected representatives in Waterford on finalising the party’s General Election ticket for the constituency. One candidate, Senator Paudie Coffey, was previously selected at convention to contest the next General Election."

Sources present at the meeting denied that the no confidence motion was part of a proxy battle between Mr Deasy and Mr Coffey.

Local Fine Gael councillor Damien Geoghegan told local radio WLR FM this morning that Deasy’s performance as a TD had come up on the doors during the local elections.

“I think it’s quite simple. John Deasy just isn’t doing his job as a constituency TD for Waterford and he hasn’t been performing for quite some time. He hasn’t been visible and he hasn’t been active on the issues that are important to the people of Waterford. It has been a talking point now for quite some time,” he said.

Online Editors