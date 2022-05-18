John Bruton at 75: From ‘political klutz’ to ‘snob’ – the stereotypes the former Taoiseach consigned to dustbin

John Bruton’s public relations handlers once urged him not to laugh in public. It was in an era when the veteran politician appeared to have his best political years behind him amid despair in the Fine Gael ranks, which he was leading, about ever again gaining power.

Yet the former Taoiseach and EU ambassador to the US, who this week marks his 75th birthday, made something of a career out of confounding and surprising the critics. And he did not take the handlers’ advice about his truly remarkable laugh which some compared to “a donkey braying off-key”.

“In nice company – after he had a few convivial drinks – you would hear that extraordinary laugh ringing across the room,” a political colleague of his from 1980s and 1990’s recalled.

That laugh story challenges a number of stereotypes about the Meath-born politician whose career in public life stretched from 1969 to 2009 – and in many ways it has not ended yet. Here’s a quick flavour of the Bruton stereotypes which he consigned to the dustbin.

1. That he was a “snob” from a privileged background destined to lead the Fine Gael elite

John Bruton, born in May 1947, was from a wealthy family, grew up on a large farm in lush Co Meath, and was educated at the elite Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare, by the Jesuits. Academically gifted, he studied at UCD and King’s Inns, qualifying as a barrister.

But he served a long and hard apprenticeship in politics first elected to the Dáil for Meath in 1969, becoming the youngest TD of his day. He went on to serve 35 years at Leinster House and got his first taste of government as a junior minister in the 1973-77 Fine Gael Labour coalition.

Over the years, he was a dedicated constituency representative.

Even as Taoiseach he went from Government Buildings to clinics in draughty halls in Meath. He always insisted that listening to people was a vital thing to keep politicians earthed and it made him a huge vote-getter.

2. That he was a “political klutz”

Like any long-serving politician, he had his share of bad days. In January 1982, as finance minister, his hardline budget was defeated by Independents supporting Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald’s minority coalition.

Revenue and Finance Department officials vetoed a children’s exemption for VAT on clothes and shoes. The officials’ absurd argument was that “women with small feet” would avail of tax-free children’s wear.

It was a considerable taint to lose a budget as finance minister. But Bruton fought back, gaining a post as industry minister in a later Garret FitzGerald coalition which ran from 1982 to 1987. He went on to win the leadership of his Fine Gael party for 10 years, fended off a number of leadership heaves, and then defied all odds to become Taoiseach in December 1994, surprising even his critics with his leadership over the ensuing 30 months in office.

His closeness to Fine Gael’s heavy hitter, Michael Lowry, proved unfortunate as Lowry was obliged to quit the cabinet over tax evasion and later became the subject of controversial tribunal findings. But Lowry is long ago beyond the Fine Gael membership ranks.

Even after losing the Fine Gael leadership in 2001, old EU colleagues propelled him into the key post of Brussels ambassador to Washington where he again impressed.

3. That he had a “charisma deficit”

This was a comment by the late Jim Mitchell, a long-time Fine Gael kingpin, who helped narrowly oust him from party leadership in February 2001. In fact the younger John Bruton was a shy man who worked hard at politics and at interpersonal relations.

Observers felt he, and previous and future party leaders, were being unfairly blamed for Fine Gael’s shortcomings especially in the lack of tenacity shown by many public representatives.

His intellectual powers and wide reading gave him a very personal take on politics and he was difficult at times to work with. But colleagues said he was prepared to acknowledge his own shortcomings and made a strong effort to listen.

John Bruton became Taoiseach in extraordinary circumstances in December 1994 largely because the Fianna Fáil-Labour coalition fell asunder amid mishandling of a bizarre case involving a paedophile priest. Just a week earlier, critics had written him off and his election as Taoiseach was summed up by one headline: “Bruton’s resurrection puts Lazarus in the shade.”

It is often forgotten that the three-party Rainbow coalition – which he skilfully led from December 1994 until June 1997 – narrowly missed re-election when it stood on a common platform. In fact he led Fine Gael to win 10 extra seats, and the coalition failed due to huge Labour Party seat losses.

4. That he was a “West Brit” who could not make peace terms with Sinn Féin

This was perhaps the cheapest shot of all. Bruton never made a secret of his antipathy towards Sinn Féin, always criticising republicans keeping the option of violence open in the 1990s. It is also true that there was little progress in the North’s path to peace during his 1994-1997 term as Taoiseach.

It is always remembered that he kept a photograph of Irish Party leader John Redmond in his Taoiseach’s office. Less often recalled is that he also had a photograph of Fianna Fáil 1916 veteran, Seán Lemass.

The murder of his friend, Senator Billy Fox, by an IRA gang in March 1974 had a profound effect upon him. But he tried to compensate for all this by letting others in government, such as Labour’s Dick Spring, take a strong role. In February 1996 the IRA broke their 18-month ceasefire by bombing Canary Wharf in London, murdering two people and maiming 39.

It is long forgotten that Taoiseach John Bruton’s fierce public condemnation of an RUC “cave-in” in July 1996 allowing an Orange march down the nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown, led the then UK prime minister, John Major, to consider severing contacts with Dublin.