| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Bruton at 75: From ‘political klutz’ to ‘snob’ – the stereotypes the former Taoiseach consigned to dustbin

Former Taoiseach John Bruton Expand
John Bruton with then arts minister Michael D Higgins and poet Seamus Heaney at a reception honouring the Poet in Dublin Castle in December 1995. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images Expand

Close

Former Taoiseach John Bruton

Former Taoiseach John Bruton

John Bruton with then arts minister Michael D Higgins and poet Seamus Heaney at a reception honouring the Poet in Dublin Castle in December 1995. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

John Bruton with then arts minister Michael D Higgins and poet Seamus Heaney at a reception honouring the Poet in Dublin Castle in December 1995. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

/

Former Taoiseach John Bruton

John Downing Twitter

John Bruton’s public relations handlers once urged him not to laugh in public. It was in an era when the veteran politician appeared to have his best political years behind him amid despair in the Fine Gael ranks, which he was leading, about ever again gaining power.

Yet the former Taoiseach and EU ambassador to the US, who this week marks his 75th birthday, made something of a career out of confounding and surprising the critics. And he did not take the handlers’ advice about his truly remarkable laugh which some compared to “a donkey braying off-key”.

Related topics

More On John Bruton

Most Watched

Privacy