Jim O’Callaghan appointed Fianna Fáil director of elections for Dublin Bay South by-election

Jim O’Callaghan has been appointed Fianna Fáil director of elections for the Dublin Bay South by-election.

A sitting TD for the constituency, Mr O’Callaghan has been taking independent leadership positions of late, having turned down an offer to serve in Cabinet when the coalition Government was formed.

Fianna Fáil took under 14pc of the first preference vote in the February 2020 general election, where Mr O’Callaghan was the only party candidate.

FF support has recently polled at 11 per cent, and may be running worse in Dublin Bay South, one of the most liberal constituencies in the country.

The party is a long way short of a quota in the constituency, and any failure to turn in a creditable performance could damage Mr O’Callaghan’s leadership credentials.





The vacancy arises because of the abrupt resignation of former Houing Minister Eoghan Murphy to return to his first love, a career in international affairs.

Voters are not expected to go to the polls before the Autumn, by which time the Government hopes to have a large majority of adults vaccinated against Covid-19.

Making the announcement, the Taoiseach said the party would commence its candidate selection process shortly.

People Before Profit has meanwhile got a candidate into the field, announcing on Thursday that Brigid Purcell’s name would be appearing on the ballot paper.

Micheál Martin said: “Jim O’Callaghan has been a very strong and well respected public representative in the Dublin Bay South constituency.

“He has the experience and capacity to organise a very strong and effective campaign on behalf of the Fianna Fáil party.”

Mr O’Callaghan TD said he was “delighted” to be appointed as Director of Elections for Fianna Fáil in the by-election.

“I believe the party in Dublin Bay South will put up a strong performance behind our candidate. My first priority now is to organise a convention for the selection of that candidate.”

Cllr James Geoghegan has announced he will seek the Fine Gael nomination, while Kate O’Connell, who narrowly lost her seat last year, is considering.

Senator Ivana Bacik is expected to be the candidate for the Labour Party, whose nomination processes closes on Friday (May 7), with a selection convention on Monday week, if needed. The Greens and Sinn Féin will also contest, while former Justice Minister and ex-Progressive Democrats leader Michael McDowell is taking soundings for a possible independent run.

PBP candidate Brigid Purcell is a 25-year-old bartender and waitress, who is a prominent local campaigner.

“I am a member of a generation that understands that we will never own a home. Real Estate Investment Trusts are buying every property they can in order to rent them back to us,” she said in announcing yesterday.

“I am committed to introducing fairer housing policies, such as rent control, and focusing all our energy on the construction of high standard public housing.”