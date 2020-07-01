FIANNA Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan has turned down a role as a junior minister.

Mr O'Callaghan was offered a role as a minister of state with responsibility for law reform in the Department of Justice by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin - but declined the position.

He said today he believes his energy and abilities will be better used as a backbench TD rather than as a junior member of the government.

In a statement to Independent.ie, the Dublin Bay South TD said: "I was asked this afternoon by an Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, to accept an appointment as minister of state in the government. Having thought carefully about this offer I have decided not to accept.

"The reason I am not accepting is because I believe my energy and abilities will be better used as a backbench Fianna Fáil TD rather than as a junior member of government.

"At a time when many of our party’s senior members will be preoccupied with their ministerial duties, I want to devote more time to strengthening our great party by making it a more attractive option for young voters.

"I also believe Fianna Fáil needs strong voices outside government who can ensure that our party’s identity can be protected during the term of this coalition government.

"I wish Micheál and his government every success in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Joe McHugh turned down a junior ministry after was told he could not have the European Affairs or Tourism role.

Mr McHugh, who served in Cabinet for three years, was offered his choice of ministries by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Donegal TD asked for the European Affairs role so he could be involved in addressing the impact of Brexit on his constituency.

However, he was told this portfolio was going to Fianna Fáil because Fine Gael has been allocated the senior Foreign Affairs role through Simon Coveney.

Mr McHugh also sought to be appointed as the Minister of State for Sport and Tourism which has been a ministry since 2011. But he was told these functions will not be delegated to a junior minister.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin is the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Mr McHugh decided not to take any of the other roles and will be remain a backbench TD. Mr Varadkar appointed him as Chief Whip when he was elected Taoiseach before being promoted to the Education Department following a Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr McHugh was told he will be appointed as chair of the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs

In a surprise development Tourism and Sport Minister Brendan Griffin is to be dropped from the ministerial ranks altogether. The Kerry Fine Gael TD was told of his fate by the Tánaiste on Wednesday.

Mr Griffin tweeted: "It has been an honour to serve as Minister of State for Tourism & Sport. I always did my best for everyone & enjoyed working with so many great people. I wish my successor the very best in the difficult times ahead for both sectors & for our country as a whole. Thank you all."

Junior foreign affairs minister Ciarán Cannon has also been told he will not be retained. On Twitter, the Galway East TD said has been a truly life affirming experience" to work in the Department of Foreign Affairs over the last three years.

"Together we made a difference. I wish my former colleagues and now lifelong friends every success in the valuable work that they do," he wrote.

Fianna Fáil's appointments are expected to include Thomas Byrne, who is tipped for the role of EU Affairs Minister, as well as Anne Rabbitte and Charlie McConalogue.

Former Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is expected to be a Minister of State in the Department of Education.

The appointments made so far:

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Housing with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning.

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler has been appointed Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health.

Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte has been appointed Minister of State for Disabilities in the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

