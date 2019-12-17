Jibes of kneecappings, dodgy developers and voting irregularities spark Dáil row

Jibes about kneecappings, dodgy developers and voting irregularities spilled onto the floor of the Dáil today as political leaders warmed up for a general election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin went toe-to-toe over the expenses and voting scandals that have engulfed their parties.

But when Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty accused them of acting like children, Mr Martin turned on him saying: "I have never believed in the process of kneecapping people before asking questions."

Amid complaints from Mr Doherty that the statement was "absolutely scandalous", the Fianna Fáil leader added: "I am not talking about Deputy Doherty but about the movement that he supported for years. That was its modus operandi when asking questions."

Mr Doherty shouted back: “"Maybe if the Deputy wants to talk about where Fianna Fáil put the donations it received from the dodgy developers, I will give way."

The rowdy scenes started when Mr Varadkar claimed there is a "cloud of suspicion" hanging over Fianna Fáil TDs being investigated by the Dáil ethics committee.

The Taoiseach raised the latest Votegate controversy to hit Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers. She is the subject of a complaint to the Dáil ethics committee after the 'Sunday Independent' revealed footage showing her in fellow TD Timmy Dooley's seat during a 50-minute Dáil sitting in which seven votes were cast last January.

Mr Varadkar asked the Fianna Fáil leader if Ms Chambers, Mr Dooley, and Niall Collins as well as Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, who was embroiled in controversy over old tweets during the recent Dáil by-election, would be ratified as general election candidates.

"In relation to sitting Oireachtas members who are under investigation by our ethics committee, like Lisa Chambers, like Deputy Dooley, like Deputy Collins, like Senator Clifford-Lee, who has still not apologised for some of the remarks that she made, are those people going to be ratified as Fianna Fáil candidates in the general election when there is still a cloud of suspicion over them? When they're still under investigation? Will you, sir, answer that straight question?" Mr Varadkar said.

The comments sparked rowdy scenes in the Dáil and Mr Martin did not get an opportunity to respond.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after Mr Martin had asked the Taoiseach about the nature of the investigation that will be carried out into former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy and the controversy over his double-jobbing.

Mr Varadkar said he has held talks with Mr Murphy about referring himself to the Dáil ethics committee for an inquiry into his claiming of allowances and expenses while being largely absent from the Dáil for the past two years.

Mr Murphy resigned as a TD earlier this month to take up a new €150,000-a-year role in the European Commission.

Mr Varadkar has told the Dáil that he and his advisers have held talks with Mr Murphy on a "number of options as to how an inquiry could be carried out".

He said this included the option of Mr Murphy referring himself to the Dáil members' interests committee under section 9 of the Ethics in Public Office Act.

"It is something that is still a work in progress, but I think there should be an inquiry. He's already agreed that he will submit to an inquiry, and I believe he should pay back any expenses if that inquiry finds against him," Mr Varadkar said.

Online Editors