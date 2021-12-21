Jeffrey Donaldson’s painted himself into corner and his only way out is to compromise

Jeffrey Donaldson is a seasoned politician, a man who has been around many negotiations.

His appointment as DUP leader was via the scenic route that entailed at first being rejected by colleagues in favour of Edwin Poots.

You can see why he would want to show strong and decisive leadership, positioning himself as the man with the ear of those at Westminster who could deliver in terms of the protocol.

But, as an experienced politician, he must realise the current focus for Boris Johnson is on his own internal problems, and not Northern Ireland.

He stated in a BBC interview on Monday the British prime minister “needs to get to grips with this issue, he needs to recognise this is a priority issue alongside the other priorities he is dealing with”.

Read More

A quick scan of the latest headlines shows a beleaguered Johnson under pressure from his backbenchers and no longer the darling of the London political press. Every day there is a new revelation about Downing Street parties while the UK endured a long and lonely lockdown.

The latest strain of the virus is causing mayhem for the NHS, with doctors and scientists calling for additional restrictions, while many Tory MPs continue to warn against this.

Countries in Europe are closing their borders to the UK as Omicron rips through the population.

One of the prime minister’s closest allies, Brexit Minister Lord Frost, resigned on Saturday over “concerns about the current direction of travel” as regards Covid restrictions.

That he chose such a sensitive time in protocol negotiations with the EU to jump ship could be read as a sign the deal was not going to be anything close to what had been promised.

It is telling that Frost was replaced almost immediately by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is expected to pick up where he left off in addition to her other commitments.

In October the EU offered to resolve the protocol dispute with a compromise it said would cut the number of spot checks on goods from Britain to here by about 80pc.

On Friday the EU put forward new proposals for legislation that would remove any barriers for medicines entering from Britain. This seems to be the only deal on the table.

However, that is a long way off from what the DUP has demanded — namely the complete scrapping of the protocol.

Mr Johnson must know that the DUP has been backed into a corner, it has no cards left to play, and to collapse the Assembly at such a worrying time in the pandemic would be electoral suicide.

Instead, it must prepare for a compromise — but that would mean facing down the loyalist hardliners and managing expectations.

The alternative is relying on the dysfunctional Downing Street administration putting the protocol ahead of its own internal problems.That’s not a comfortable position for Jeffrey to find himself in, and he must know the road ahead has narrowed considerably.

Read More



