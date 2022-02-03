| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jeffrey Donaldson really had no other choice but his strategy is not without danger

Suzanne Breen

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire Expand

Close

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

IT’S about political mathematics, not morality. The DUP’s decision to bring down Stormont over the protocol is a desperate attempt to win votes and seats in the coming election.

Destroying devolution doesn’t come naturally to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - it’s not in his DNA. But this is the only route to the party clawing back enough support to remain the largest in the Assembly.

Most Watched

Privacy