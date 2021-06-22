Jeffrey Donaldson is no Bible-basher – just a very fervent unionist who Dublin politicians will hope to do business with

THE younger Jeffrey Donaldson always made a joke about frequent descriptions of him as a “Daniel O’Donnell lookalike”.

“That’s no bother, my mother, Annie, is a great Daniel fan,” he laughingly told this writer when we met in Banbridge many years ago. On other occasions he likes to joke about “wee Daniel – my cousin in Kincasslagh” in references to the popular singer.

Mr Donaldson is no Bible-bashing Presbyterian in the Ian Paisley mould and he very much enjoys a nice drop of Bushmills whiskey. In Dublin he is perceived as a pragmatist “who wants to do business”.

But he is a very fervent unionist, a long-time member of the Orange Order, who served as a part-time soldier in the Ulster Defence Regiment like his father before him. He’s a Rangers’ soccer fan and has a great love of history, enjoying many visits to the British war graves in Belgium and France.

It was as a former UDR part-time soldier, that he railed against UUP leader David Trimble’s moves to share power with Sinn Féin without IRA arms decommissioning. Donaldson told UUP delegates how he had lain in ditches to defend the North against paramilitaries.

In 1985, aged just 22, Donaldson became the youngest person to win a seat at the Stormont assembly.

He famously walked out of the Good Friday Agreement negotiations at the last minute in 1998, also in protest at the failure to win mandatory IRA weapons decommissioning, and over the planned early release of paramilitaries.

Like his predecessor, Arlene Foster, his experience of the horror of the Troubles was personal. Aged just seven he attended the funeral of the first of two police officer cousins who were murdered by the IRA.

Constable Sam Donaldson was only 23 when he was killed in a booby-trap car bomb near Crossmaglen in 1970; he was the first RUC man to be killed by the Provisionals. Another cousin, Chief Inspector Alex Donaldson, was 41 when he became one of nine police officers killed in the IRA's 1985 mortar attack on Newry RUC station.

Despite his huge Good Friday Agreement misgivings in 1998, he stayed with the UUP as something of “a reluctant rebel” for many years afterwards while a stop-start, creaky power-sharing arrangement in Belfast struggled on.

But in December 2003, he quit the UUP along with fellow members, Arlene Foster and Norah Beare. Weeks later he announced he was joining Ian Paisley’s Democratic Unionist Party, adding to the gains made in elections in November 2003 and leaving the DUP with 33 Stormont seats to the UUP’s 24.

He had joined the Young Unionists at age 18 and then the UDR, following in his father's footsteps. He cut his political teeth as Enoch Powell's election agent from 1983-86, successfully keeping his South Down seat in unionist hands despite the constituency's nationalist majority.

Donaldson’s move to the DUP helped the party’s appeal to middle-class voters. But while he is deemed to be on the party’s moderate wing, he is no liberal, having publicly opposed same-sex marriage and abortion reform.

Originally from the fishing village of Kilkeel, he was the eldest of eight children in a large Presbyterian family. His late father, Jim, served in the UDR for 26 years and was also a member of the Royal Irish Regiment. He is very close to his mother, Annie, and he and his wife of 33 years, Eleanor, have two grown-up daughters.

Westminster MP for Lagan Valley for the past 23 years, he now lives in Dromore, Co Down, and has said he misses living by the sea.

He is polite to opponents, avoids shouting matches, and has disclosed that he "says a little prayer to keep calm" before TV debates.