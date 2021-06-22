| 16.3°C Dublin

Jeffrey Donaldson is no Bible-basher – just a very fervent unionist who Dublin politicians will hope to do business with

John Downing

Jeffrey Donaldson outside the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Belfast headquarters during a vote to replace Arlene Foster as party leader last month. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Jeffrey Donaldson outside the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) Belfast headquarters during a vote to replace Arlene Foster as party leader last month. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

THE younger Jeffrey Donaldson always made a joke about frequent descriptions of him as a “Daniel O’Donnell lookalike”.

That’s no bother, my mother, Annie, is a great Daniel fan,” he laughingly told this writer when we met in Banbridge many years ago. On other occasions he likes to joke about “wee Daniel – my cousin in Kincasslagh” in references to the popular singer.

Mr Donaldson is no Bible-bashing Presbyterian in the Ian Paisley mould and he very much enjoys a nice drop of Bushmills whiskey. In Dublin he is perceived as a pragmatist “who wants to do business”.

