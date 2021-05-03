Jeffrey Donaldson confirms bid for DUP leadership

The contest for the job of the next DUP leader is now a two-horse race, after the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed he is to run for the position.

Jeffrey Donaldson wrote a letter to MPs and MLAs informing them of the news on Monday morning - Northern Ireland's centenary - before later confirming his bid at fellow MP Gavin Robinson's constituency office.

"I want to thank Arlene Foster for her service to our party, people and country," he said.

"She led with great courage, conviction and a big heart for Northern Ireland. I wish Arlene and her family well for the future.

"Today, Northern Ireland enters its second century. I am convinced that in this new century, Northern Ireland's best days are ahead of us.

"We want to build a shared future for Northern Ireland where everyone, regardless of their background, has a part to play in showing the world what we are truly capable of.

"Both making our full contribution, and enjoying the benefits, of being part of the United Kingdom."

The Lagan Valley MP is now pitted against Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots in the DUP's first leadership contest in its 50-year history.

Following an internal revolt and a letter of no confidence in Arlene Foster's leadership circulated among senior party representatives last week, the First Minister decided to resign.

She will officially step down as party leader on May 28, and as First Minister at the end of June.

Less than 24 hours after her resignation announcement, Mr Poots threw his hat in the ring. It later emerged that, if successful, the party veteran would split the roles of DUP leader and First Minister.

In a statement to the Sunday Life, Mr Poots' campaign team said the role of DUP leader would involve rebuilding the core of the party.

It is understood he will remain as Stormont Agriculture Minister if victorious.

On Monday morning, Mr Donaldson said the next century will be "build on the politics of persuasion".

"This will need positive leadership, strategy and values. Strong. United. Focused," he said.

"This will also require party structures capable of communicating clearly and consistently to appeal to voters; capable of working with a strong and growing team built around real partnership between representatives in our local councils, the Assembly and at Westminster; and capable of overcoming those that seek to abolish Northern Ireland.

"I will develop and swiftly implement an agreed programme of meaningful reform and clear policy direction on key challenges like the protocol.

"Our task is to not only make the case for the Union but to strengthen that Union in the years ahead.

"Our previous leaders have shown that when the DUP leads, Northern Ireland moves forward. We are not only elected members of a political party, we are the custodians of the Union.

"Let us take our next steps forward. Forward to a new century."

Who wins the leadership contest is dependent on the votes of just the party's MLAs and MPs. The winner will need the backing of at least 18 party reps.