EUROPEAN election hopeful Conor Lenihan has said he has nothing to hide about his career in Russia and rejected any comparison between himself and US President Donald Trump.

'I've nothing to hide about my work in Russia' - Conor Lenihan as he rejects Trump comparisons

Former Fianna Fáil junior minister Mr Lenihan officially launched his bid to get on the party’s ticket to compete for a European Parliament seat for Dublin in the upcoming election in May.

His competitors are former ministers Mary Hanafin and Barry Andrews and gay rights campaigner Tiernan Brady and Mr Lenihan said he’s not opposed to having a running mate if he is selected as the candidate.

Mr Lenihan worked in Russia up until 2015 after he lost his Dáil seat in Fianna Fáil’s disastrous post-crash election in 2011.

He worked as vice-president of the Skolkovo Foundation, a $10bn project designed to replicate Silicone Valley in Russia and was involved in raising funds for research and development investments.

At his campaign launch it was put to Mr Lenihan that some in the European Parliament view Russian President Vladimir Putin as someone who wants to undermine the EU.

He was asked if he shared this view.

Mr Lenihan said he doesn’t like to offer opinions on Russian politics because his job there “didn’t involve anything to do with politics or what the government of Russia was doing good, bad or indifferent.”

He said he’s not a spokesman or “apologist” for “whatever the Russian regime gets up to”.

He said he understands hostility towards Russia in the European Parliament.

Mr Lenihan said he had a more “analytical or nuanced” view that Russia is an important country and cant’ be ignored.

“I’m not saying we must be really nice to them or we should stop criticising them.

"I’m just saying that real politick and global geopolitics demand… that you have to engage with Russia and that’s all I’m saying.

“I’m not making a political point on that in any way.”

He said alarm had been caused by Russian involvement in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea and also mentioned the poisoning of an ex-spy in Salisbury England which Russia has been blamed for.

He said: “These things are of great concern and we can see that in terms of the response that ‘s happened within the European Union and elsewhere.”

He said he never met Mr Putin.

Asked about allegations that Russia interfered with the US presidential election and Brexit referendum he said it doesn’t surprise him.

He said: “Unfortunately big countries tend to see themselves as having that particular mandate.

“I’m not by the way saying it’s justified in any sense but it tends to happen," he said, giving the example of US involvement in elections in Latin American countries.

He said that if elected the threat of “cyber disruption and hybrid warfare” would be an area he intends to “very forceful” on as “Europe is very vulnerable here”.

He was asked if it would be legitimate for political opponents to compare him to Donald Trump, who has been plagued with questions about alleged links to Russia.

Mr Lenihan replied: “I’m not going to answer that… I’ll avoid any analogy or comparison with Trump because Trump I am not.

“First of all I don’t have his money and secondly I think I’m a bit more polite with people than he is.”

He said: “The larger point - do I have anything to hide or worry about in terms of my work in Russia? Absolutely not.

“I worked in a professional capacity there. I raised the investment and I’m very proud of the work that I did there.

“I in no way depend or owe any due obligation or otherwise to the Russian State other than a nice thank you to the people who hired me and it was a very interesting time in my life. I don’t do any business currently in Russia.”

He said he’s not shy about speaking about his former job because he believes the skill-sets he picked up are of benefit and could be deployed if he is elected to raise investment for Dublin.

He warned: “Our whole investment pattern is going to be disrupted by the British leaving the European Union”.

He said the key challenge is to maintain the level of business Ireland currently has with the UK while diversifying and reducing dependence on the British market.

