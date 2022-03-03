Ivana Bacik is best candidate to lead Labour, says Dublin TD Duncan Smith as he rules himself out of race

Labour TD Duncan Smith has said Ivana Bacik is the best person to replace Alan Kelly as leader of the party.

Mr Smith said that he had reflected on the matter and felt that he was not the best candidate for the role.

“The fact of the matter is as we felt that we weren’t moving, we weren't making any momentum and ultimately the legacy of 2011 and 2016 and the catastrophe of being in that government as it has been for the Labour party was just something we couldn’t move on from,” he said.

“For me, it’s not the right time for me personally but secondly and more importantly I don’t believe I’m the best candidate for the job. I won’t be putting myself forward and personally I think Ivana Bacik is best placed,” he said.

Mr Smith was Ms Bacik’s director of elections last year for the Dublin Bay South by-election. He added that Ms Bacik has a “potent combination of freshness, experience and ability”.

“I’ve known Ivana for 10 years, but I was her director of elections last year for the Dublin Bay South by-election. I saw up close, Ivana the politician, Ivana the person,” he told RTÉ's News at One.

“I’ve seen how she can connect with people from all different backgrounds, from all different areas and she has a potent combination of freshness, experience and ability and I think she’s the best placed for the job.”

Mr Smith said the Labour Party is in a fight to “build back trust” for its “very survival”.

“This is an unprecedented thing for the Labour Party, and this is going to have ramifications that our membership are very unhappy and we’ve councillors that are very unhappy,” he said.

“This wasn't planned in any orchestrated way and obviously it’s mortifying to be talking about this while the war in Ukraine is going on. But we’ve been talking about this for a number of weeks and when you start to say things out loud to each other and decisions are made, then things take up a momentum of its own.

“And once we had a chat with Alan and he agreed to resign, and we were going to work it out on his own terms. Every member of the parliamentary party endorsed that meeting, we went on behalf of them. Alan at that meeting acted with such dignity, dare I say such leadership and he’s been magnificent over the last couple of days given how difficult this has been for him.”

Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has also ruled himself out of any leadership bid, tweeting that Ms Bacik has his "full support".

Mr Kelly announced he was resigning from the role last night, saying he had been told by his colleagues on Tuesday that he was too associated with the Government from 2011 to 2016.

He said he would remain leader for the next few weeks until his successor is chosen and would continue to serve as TD for the “fantastic” county of Tipperary thereafter.

“Tonight I'm announcing that I'm resigning as the leader of the Labour Party,” Mr Kelly said on the plinth of Leinster house shortly after 7pm last night.

“I was advised by my parliamentary colleagues on Tuesday morning that they had lost confidence in my leadership. This was a surprise to me. But I accepted the decision immediately,” he said.