Dublin Bay South TD Ivana Bacik has confirmed that she will run for leadership of the Labour Party following Alan Kelly’s shock resignation last week.

In an email to party councillors this morning, Deputy Bacik confirmed that she will be a candidate in the election.

It is expected within the party that she will run uncontested, with other possible candidates Duncan Smith and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin having ruled themselves out.

“I would like to take the opportunity this morning to let you all know that I intend to seek the nomination from Constituency Councils to run for that election,” she wrote in the email.

Nominations for leadership are due by March 24.

