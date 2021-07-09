| 16.2°C Dublin

Ivana Bacik: An 'overnight success' after 22 years of hard political graft

John Downing

IVANA Bacik’s story begins in Bohemia, then known as Czechoslovakia, where a talented ornamental glassmaker called Charles Bacik was feeling increasingly threatened by the rise of the totalitarian  Communist Party of Czechoslovakia in the 1940s.

Charles Bacik worked his connections with Irish business and soon found himself in Waterford engaged in the famed cut glass business there.

Today his granddaughter is set to be elected TD for Dublin Bay South, causing something of a sensation, bucking national trends and bringing a rare and welcome boost to a beleaguered Labour Party.

