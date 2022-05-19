It's up to UK Foreign Secretary to confirm or deny that she said Brexit would only affect a few Irish turnip farmers, Leo Varadkar has said.

He was responding to the dismissive remarks – to a right-wing American think-tank, reported by a former British diplomat – after they were raised by Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín.

The Meath West TD complained: “Some might say this is just the Tories being Tories.

“But it does give an insight into the ignorance at the heart of the British, and their bad faith when it comes to Brexit.”

The protocol part of the Good Friday Agreement was being shredded and gutted, while the Executive has collapsed, he said.

The Tánaiste said: “I don't know whether actually Secretary Truss made those remarks or not.

“It's obviously up for her for her to confirm or deny them.

“But I think we all know that Brexit has affected people and has affected businesses and has done so adversely.”

Former British diplomat Alexandra Hall Hall,has claimed that Liz Truss remarked in 2019 that the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland would only "affect a few farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks”.

Ms Hall Hall, a former British ambassador who was lead UK Brexit spokeswoman in Washington for several years, alleged Ms Truss made the comments as part of a speech to a US audience in 2019. Truss was Trade Secretary at the time

The ex-diplomat tweeted on Wednesday: "So pleased to see Liz Truss become a genuine expert on Irish matters.”

"She was, after all, the minister who told a US audience three years ago that Brexit would not have any serious impact in Ireland…

“It would merely 'affect a few farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks'.”

Ms Hall Hall had previously claimed to have heard a "senior British minister” make the comments about a no-deal Brexit, but has now directly attributed the remarks to Truss -- who has yet to respond to the claim.

The Tánaiste address the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Ms Truss has vowed to “fix” through a new Bill at Westminster that would rip up many of the provisions that Britain previously agreed in a binding international treaty.

Mr Varadkar said the consequences of Brexit for Northern Ireland and the Republic alike “would have been much worse if we didn't have the deal that we have.”

He also addressed proposals that have been put forward by the British government in relation to legacy – with an amnesty and non-prosecution of people who were involved in atrocities during the Troubles.

“The Irish Government is very concerned -- whether it is terrorist offences, or people from the security services who killed people in Northern Ireland.”



He added: “We had an agreement around legacy called Stormont House. We think that agreement should be honoured.

“We'd be very much of the view that whatever is done in relation to legacy in Northern Ireland should be done with the support of the parties in Northern Ireland, and crucially should involve consultation and the agreement of the families and victims groups.

“Because there are still a lot of people who are still grieving years and decades later, because of what was done to them by paramilitaries and the security forces.”