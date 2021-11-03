‘It’s time we look at how we object to everything in this country’ – Taoiseach hits out at opposition to climate projects

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has hit out at people objecting to wind energy and forestry projects, saying it is “time that we look at how we object to everything in this country” in a series of robust Dáil exchanges on the Government's climate action plans.

In a series of clashes with his political opponents, Mr Martin referred to Sinn Féin’s withdrawal of legislation seeking to impose new regulations on wind farms that it had originally tabled for debate in the Dáil this week.

“The biggest issue facing us - and we nearly had a motion this week from the major party opposite - will be: are we prepared to allow offshore wind farms in this country,” Mr Martin said.

He said Fianna Fáil had supported the carbon tax when it would have been easier to oppose it and told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, whose party opposes the levy, that it was “about time you got off the fence on the issue of climate and the issue of carbon tax”.

Ms McDonald had raised the issue of the rising cost of living, saying “households have been hammered by more than 30 increases in energy and fuel bills just this year”. She called for a 0pc VAT rate on energy bills during the winter months

The Taoiseach said that the increase in inflation - which stood at 5.1pc in October, the highest in 18 years - was "predominantly because of external factors" and said the Government had taken measures in the Budget to address the issue, including a tax relief package worth €500m.

Later, Mr Martin accused Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall of an “abundance of negativity” when she challenged the Government’s commitments on climate action, before he rounded on People Before Profit TD Mick Barry whom he said wanted to use climate change to “bring down the capitalist system”.

Defending his commitment to climate action, Mr Martin told TDs: “I am very serious about this, we do not have time as a race to hang around any longer without dealing with climate change.”

The Taoiseach returned to the issue of serial planning objections later when answering a question from Labour TD Seán Sherlock on wastewater treatment plants.

“If we’re serious about all these issues as a country and an Oireachtas we need to get a bit real about how we deliver these projects a bit faster. They’re just being held up all over the place, right across the board and we can’t afford the luxury of that anymore,” he said.