It’s the future, not the past, that could derail Sinn Féin’s all-island plan

There has been a theme to Sinn Féin’s recent public engagement — using social media to great effect with a ‘positive’ image and messaging that they have realised resonates with both their own base and the moderate middle ground.

And so it will be a source of frustration for the party’s policy makers that questions about the past continue to come along and derail that positive messaging.

Sinn Féin are midway through their all-island 10-year plan to be in leadership on both sides of the border, using that leverage to push for a unity referendum.

In a Boxing Day interview with the Press Association, Mary Lou McDonald refused to condemn previous attacks by the IRA on members of the security forces saying instead that “refighting battles” does not achieve a lot, adding if she had written Ireland’s history, it would be a “very different story”.

Ms McDonald has previously condemned IRA attacks on gardaí.

Polls continue to show growing support for Sinn Féin, particularly among those aged under 40. In November, a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll showed the party retains a 13-point lead at 34pc — ahead of Fine Gael at 21pc, while Fianna Fail sits at 17pc.

However, this did show a drop of three points for the first time.

This would seem to indicate that the past is of no interest to young voters, especially south of the border, who view our Troubles as ancient history. Continuing reference to a conflict that the Sinn Féin leader played no part in just doesn’t hit in the way rival politicians might like it to.

Ms McDonald is not from the militant wing of the party, and so can avoid much of the criticism levelled at her predecessor Gerry Adams.

February marks five years since she took over the role as Sinn Féin leader and the start of that all-island 10-year plan.

Voters are however concerned about current criminality, especially the gangland violence that has claimed so many lives in the south.

Prior to Christmas, the daily coverage of the Regency Hotel murder and the involvement of former Sinn Féin councillor turned state witness Jonathan Dowdall has been linked to the slight dip in the party’s popularity ratings. Mary Lou McDonald knows she needs to keep the ship steady, be tough on issues such as housing, employment and health, and electoral success is all but guaranteed.

Her party colleague Michelle O’Neill is already First Minister designate in Northern Ireland — the first time the party has held that role.

Questions about the past will continue to come along, she can chose to answer them in a direct way or a deflective one — as she did with the PA interview — knowing it has little impact electorally.

What she can’t risk though is another Dowdall issue arising and that is what the party will be on the lookout for.

As we enter a new year, Sinn Féin know it is the future not the past that could derail their all-island leadership plan.