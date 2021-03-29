‘It’s repugnant’: Taoiseach slams Beacon Hospital use of ‘leftover’ vaccines for private school staff

The Taoiseach has branded events at the Beacon Hospital “repugnant” and pointed out that the vaccines belong to the people of Ireland.

The private hospital has come under fire for vaccinating up to 20 teachers at St Gerard’s private school in Bray, using leftover vaccines last week.

Asked about the unauthorised distribution of spare vaccines, Micheál Martin said: “What happened there is completely unacceptable.

“It’s actually repugnant to people, that something like that would happen, and that's why the administration of vaccines there has been suspended.

“The vaccines belong to the people of Ireland.”

The HSE has ordered an examination of what happened at the Beacon, he said. “There have been clear protocols laid down in terms of the prioritisation, and the manner in which any surplus and vaccines are to be used.”

On a report in the Sunday Times that the UK was preparing to give 3.7m ‘spare’ vaccines to Ireland, Mr Martin commented: “I spoke to Mr Johnson six weeks ago. At that stage he was very clear that he would have to vaccinate his people first, prior to vaccinating anybody else. And there's some distance to go on that.

“There’s been no contact since then, or no indication from other officials at British government level, in terms of offering any vaccines.

“Any vaccines that are available, we will of course accept them – but there's been no offer at this time.”

Speaking about the vaccine roll-out in Ireland so far, the Taoiseach said the prioritisation of vaccines had been for the most vulnerable – whether senior citizens, people in nursing homes, frontline healthcare workers and those with underlying health conditions – “in order to give the greatest level of protection to those at risk of illness and to reduce death”.

The Government’s approach so far had worked, broadly speaking, he said.

“The roll-out of the plan has been effective and the impacts have been quite dramatic.”

Mr Martin would not be drawn on any potential easing of restrictions.

A Cabinet sub-committee is meeting Nphet this evening to discuss restrictions, with a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning before an announcement on what is anticipated to be a minor easing of Covid rules on a phased basis during the month of April.

