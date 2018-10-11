'It's more about optics than fibre optics' - Communications Minister Denis Naughten resigns over National Broadband Plan controversy

Mr Naughten addressed the controversy over the National Broadband Plan this afternoon, saying it's "clear to me the Taoiseach does not have confidence in me".

He has informed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his decision and announced it in the Dáil.

Mr Naughten had come under under massive pressure in recent days over his contacts with the head of the bidding team for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) contract.

Delivering a statement to the Dáil Mr Naughten said his absolute priority has been to deliver broadband to 540,000 households "no more, no less".

He insisted there was no interference in the procurement process by him.

He told the Dáil that he met Mr Varadkar and it was clear that the Taosieach did not have confidence in him.

Mr Naughten said that he has resigned.

Mr Naughten said: "I'm now left in the impossible, stark position that a politician never wants to find themselves in. Do I make the decision myself to resign or wait for that decision to me be made for me?

"And what do I do against the backdrop of the Opposition not having sought my resignation?

"If I was a cynic, which I'm not I believe the outcome is more about opinion polls than telecoms poles.

"It's more about optics than fibre optics.

"The fact is as minister I have to meet investors whether it's in the telecoms or energy or any other sector. These are the people who provide jobs in this country. That is the context in which I had meetings with Mr McCourt and that's how it should be seen.

"The reality is David McCourt has met with every single Communications minister, has met several members of this government and members of the opposition in recent years.

"For my family, for my constituents and more importantly for the 1.1m people who are waiting for this essential service, a vital service to ordinary people in rural Ireland I have given An Taoiseach my resignation.

"I wish my Cabinet colleagues well and I would ask most of all that the NBP process is allowed to reach its conclusion over the next few weeks for the 1.1m people in rural Ireland who need this infrastructure now more than ever.

"Can I finally assure the house that the decisions that I took as the former minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment were taken solely in the interests of bringing high-speed broadband, bringing communications services mobiles services to every single home, business and citizen in this country and for no other reason whatsoever.

Mr Naughten left the chamber after his speech leaving opposition TDs shocked.

Junior minister in the department, Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne said he was "shocked" by his Independent colleague's statement.

He praised Mr Naughten's energy and commitment to rural Ireland and said he shared his frustration at the "long and difficult" broadband roll-out process.

Mr Kyne said: "It’s been a privilege to work with him" and added that he knows the pressure he was under.

He wished Mr Naughten well on behalf of the government and said: "I certainly feel for him at this moment as a colleague and friend"

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said it was a "sad occasion" and that Mr Naughten is decent, committed and a "man of integrity".

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin initially asked that the session be suspended as there was no longer a minister in situ.

However, several statements were made in the aftermath of the shock resignation.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said “nobody on this side of the house” called for the resignation of Mr Naughten and he expressed sympathy for Mr Naughten.

“What we sought was to shine a light on a process that was... effectively fatally flawed and fatally wounded,” he said.

Mr Howlin, said the speech was one the “likes of which I haven’t heard before”, comparing it to the resignation speeches often heard in the House of Commons.

He said the very telling phrase used by the minister when saying that while nobody in Opposition had called for him to step down, he believed the Taoiseach did not have confidence in him “and his assessment that that was more to do with opinion polls than poles” [that would bring broadband to rural areas] was a “very telling phrases from a member of the Government up to that point in time” said.

Brian Stanley, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on communications, said that the Opposition has now been left with questions about the procurement process.

The Taoiseach has been called on by several deputies in the Dáil to answer questions about the National Broadband Plan.

In his speech Mr Naughten outline his achievements as minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.

These included the establishment of a Climate Action Fund with an allocation of €500m.

also said he introduced incentivised pricing for waste-disposal and a funding package for more than 400 anti-dumping initiatives around the country.

He said he established the mobile phone and broadband taskforce, led the government response to online safety, and secured a rescue package for An Post.

The Taoiseach was yesterday forced to defend Mr Naughten's New York dinner with US businessman David McCourt in July amid claims that the tendering process was now "contaminated".

It also emerged that Mr Naughten arranged for Mr McCourt and one of his family members to enjoy a birthday lunch in the members' restaurant in Leinster House in April.

Mr McCourt's firm, Granahan McCourt, leads a consortium which is the sole remaining bidder for a State broadband contract valued at hundreds of millions of euro.

A number of other bidders have pulled out.

Speaking this morning on Virgin Media One's Ireland AM, the Taoiseach said he met the minister last night to go through the issues.

He said at that point that h was "fully" confident in the minister's position.

"I asked the kind of questions you're asking me now and he came back to me with answers," Mr Varadkar said.

Questioning the Taoiseach, presenter Mark Cagney asked; "And you're satisfied?"

Taoiseach Varadkar replied; "So far, yes."

Speaking earlier in the programme, the Taoiseach said it is a priority to "get the contract signed".

"There needs to be a government scheme to get people connected," he said.

"This may be as big as rural electrification back in the day.

"We want to keep the broadband plan on track, we want to get it signed."

However, Mr Varadkar said the process "needs to be a robust one".

When asked if the deal will be "completely insulated" against future court challenges, he replied; "It is always possible it can be challenged, you can't stop anyone challenging it."

The broadband row broke out yesterday during Leader's Questions when Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley said the tendering process is "mired in controversy" and Independent TD Thomas Pringle said it was "crazy" for Mr Naughten to meet Mr McCourt while it was ongoing.

Mr Naughten said at that point that it's his department, not him, that's responsible for evaluating the broadband tender and insisted the process is "by no way compromised by my attendance at a dinner". Mr Dooley asked Mr Naughten if he had lunch with Mr McCourt in Leinster House on April 18.

He pointed out that this was the same day Mr Naughten was facing Dáil questions about claims he had an inappropriate role in the Independent News & Media bid to takeover Celtic Media Group - allegations the minister rejects.

Mr Naughten said he didn't attend the lunch, that the booking was made under his name, but he didn't speak to Mr McCourt that day or in following days.

The minister's spokesperson confirmed that the €37 bill for the lunch was settled from Mr Naughten's salary through the Oireachtas payments system.

Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin claimed that the New York dinner had effectively "contaminated" the broadband bidding process.

Mr Martin said Mr Naughten should have been "insulated" from the tendering process as it appeared the bidder was trying to gain advantage.

He asked Mr Varadkar if he accepted Mr Naughten should not have met Mr McCourt.

Mr Varadkar insisted that Mr Naughten has no role in deciding the tender and said: "I think it's ok for Mr Naughten to have met Mr McCourt provided it conferred no advantage on him." He went on to argue the minister met the heads of many companies, including various semi-state firms, about whom he was later to make a decision on funding. Mr Naughten echoed this, saying he regularly meets communication firm bosses.

Later, the senior official in the Department of Communications responsible for the tender process, Ciarán Ó hÓbáin, insisted that the discussion at the New York dinner "had no bearing on the procurement process". Mr Naughten confirmed there was also a separate, formal meeting involving him, the bidders, and departmental officials in June.

More to follow

Online Editors