It’s in Ireland’s interest for the United Kingdom to sort out their problems, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at the annual Fianna Fáil commemoration of Wolfe Tone in Bodenstown, Co. Kildare. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The health of the British economy is in Ireland’s vital national interest, the Taoiseach has said as the markets today prepare a further verdict on Tory chaos and infighting.

“We want the situation to settle,” Micheál Martin said at the annual Fianna Fáil commemoration of Wolfe Tone in

Bodenstown, Co Kildare, yesterday.

“Clearly from an economic perspective, we’re close neighbours with the United Kingdom and we want them to do well, economically – because if the UK does well economically, Ireland does well.

“Many of our companies export to the UK, and have a large presence in the UK economy, across all sectors.

“We have very significant interest in the health of the UK economy.”

Mr Martin said there is a volatile situation globally brought about by the war in Ukraine, with a consequential impact on energy prices, and it was really straining economies across Europe.

“All of that basically adds to a situation where we want the situation to settle, and I believe that things will settle in the UK, and that will be of benefit to us.”

The specific issue of the economic situation and UK budgeting decisions would not be “getting in the way of the relationship between the Irish Government and the British government, or indeed, between the European Union and the London government, he said.

On whether the turmoil might encourage Downing Street to seek to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issue after a long period of unilateral action and sabre-rattling, Mr Martin said: “There is now a clear wish on all sides to resolve the protocol issue through negotiation.

“It will be difficult, and we’re very clear from the Irish Government perspective that we welcome that view across European Union, that we would get these results from negotiation.”