'It's going to be a very dirty campaign': Votegate acrimony fuels FG-FF battles

The long hours of daylight and good weather make for proper canvassing conditions.

Instead, it's a drizzly, dark night in Kilmuckridge.

The rural village near the Wexford coastline has effectively grown into a commuter town in the past two decades.

Hitting for 7.30pm on Wednesday night, people are slow to answer doors in Seaview Court. Soap operas and football matches are on the TV.

Young mothers come to the doors in dressing gowns with their kids in pyjamas getting ready for bed.

Malcolm Byrne is running the Dublin City Marathon tomorrow. He jogs with long strides from door to door canvassing anyone who ventures out. Next month he's running for Fianna Fáil in the by-election to replace Mick Wallace, after the Independent TD was elected as an MEP.

School places repeatedly come up on doorsteps, along with playgrounds and transport. Byrne works for the Higher Education Authority and is the chair of the board of the local secondary school, Coláiste an Átha, so these are bread and butter issues.

Most people are bemused to hear there is a by-election on November 29.

Byrne is in the invidious position of being the favourite in that by-election, which is viewed as a straight shoot out between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for the seat.

Verona Murphy, the high-profile president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, is the Fine Gael candidate running in her first election.

Sinn Féin's Johnny Mythen, Labour's George Lawlor, the Green Party's Karen Dubsky and Aontú's Jim Codd are also in the hunt. The by-elections will give an indication of where every party is at in the run-up to the general election.

Even at 45, Byrne is a political veteran, a councillor for 20 years, who has run in town, county, general and European elections.

He performed creditably to be in the hunt for a seat in this year's European election. More importantly, he raised his profile across the county.

Byrne represents Fianna Fáil's best shot of a win in the by-elections. He knows there is pressure on him to win.

"I think the biggest fear is complacency. By-elections are notoriously unpredictable and surprising things can happen.

"I think it's an opportunity to send a message to Government," he says.

Of the four by-elections, Wexford is the bellwether.

The county is a mix of commuter belt areas to the north, an agricultural backbone, the main towns of Gorey, Enniscorthy, Wexford and New Ross and the port of Rosslare.

Domestic disaster

Viewing Wexford as a microcosm of the whole country, Byrne says it reflects the struggles popping up elsewhere, between housing and social problems in urban areas and a loss of services in rural ones.

"There's a recognition the Government has done well in terms of Brexit and on that agenda. On the domestic agenda, on health, housing, education, they are seen to have been a disaster."

And here's where the battle lines are drawn. Fine Gael will focus on its record on Brexit and the economy, Fianna Fáil will attack the lack of progress on day-to-day services affecting ordinary people's lives.

Coming up to 8.30pm, it's time to wrap up for the night in the Silverdale estate where the touchstone national topics do come up.

"You don't know what's happening, between Brexit over there and Votegate over here," a local resident comments.

Byrne says the Dáil voting controversy doesn't help. But he feels it's not going to sway people's votes.

"It does come up but more in a jokey sort of way: 'Look if we elect you, will you make sure you press the right button'.

"I'm not diminishing the importance of the investigation but I think people are more concerned about what are you going to do in housing and health."

With a general election due in the next six months, the four new by-election TDs could have short Dáil careers. Indeed, there are some who still wonder if November 29 will be polling day for the whole country with a general election.

After the acrimony of the past week over the voting scandal, revealed by the Irish Independent last Saturday, you'd be forgiven for wondering how Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can continue on with the Confidence and Supply arrangement.

"There's certainly an edge to it now," a Fine Gael Cabinet minister commented on everyday Dáil exchanges.

The interaction between the parties has turned decidedly poisonous. No mercy was given as Fine Gael weighed in on Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins, Lisa Chambers, Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen - and the rest of Fianna Fáil.

After years of being under fire, Fine Gael staffers found themselves on the attack -some for the first time. They got a chance to pay back what had been done unto them, particularly around the resignation of Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald two years ago.

"The best time to kick someone is when they're on the ground," a Fine Gael figure jokes.

Ministers Charlie Flanagan and Simon Harris and backbenchers Martin Heydon and Noel Rock will be up for Oscars for their portrayals of outrage. In decades gone by, it tended to be the other way round: Fine Gael playing by Queensbury rules and Fianna Fáil throwing the elbows.

The roles are reversed now in the Civil War parties. The blood lust flowed into the cranking up of heat by Fine Gael. The party has been running a campaign branding Fianna Fáil as reckless.

"We've been focusing on that since coming back after the summer and their frontbench. We certainly didn't expect them to make the point for us," a Fine Gael minister muses.

Lacklustre attitude

Fianna Fáil is licking its wounds but Micheál Martin's party has also got a reality check. The next general election is not just going to fall its way without a fight.

"The mood is very deflated. We've to get back up again. There's a lot of sympathy for Micheál," a senior TD said.

The self-inflicted own goal has left Fianna Fáil TDs and senators "raging" with Collins and Dooley.

"They look haggard. You could see it on them. They know if we get into government, they've dropped down the pecking order," a TD said.

The lacklustre attitude of Fianna Fáil's officer class is certainly in contrast to days gone by. When in opposition, Charlie Haughey used to tell his frontbenchers they were not mere spokespeople, they were shadow ministers and to comport themselves as such.

During his brief period as Opposition leader, Ahern expected his frontbench to have detailed policy proposals as well as criticising the government.

Latter day Fianna Fáil is falling short.

The behaviour of members of the frontbench has also raised question marks about Martin's spokespeople and the loyalty he has shown to those who survived the 2011 meltdown.

An argument is being whispered for an overhaul and giving a shot or even more of a chance to newer and hungrier TDs like John Brassil from Kerry, James Lawless from Kildare North, Jackie Cahill from Tipperary and Shane Cassells from Meath West.

There's little doubt the party is wounded. And there's also a sense of surprise that Fine Gael would be so relentless in pouring salt into the wounds.

No holds are barred now, a senior party figure says.

"This is pure politics. They stooped to levels even Fine Gael people were uncomfortable with. But they know we're competing with them in every constituency and it's going to be a very dirty campaign."

