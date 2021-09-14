Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he is “frankly embarrassed” over the role he played in the political controversy sparked by his appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy.

Speaking ahead of a Dáil no-confidence motion, Mr Coveney admitted he should have “taken the story more seriously” and been more transparent in answering questions about the appointment.

“I have to say this hasn't been my finest month in politics since this issue became a political issue. I should have dealt with it a lot earlier, with a lot more detail and a lot more transparency,” the minister said.

“Certainly my role in this has contributed to this becoming a political story that it didn't need to become. It is a real frustration and quite frankly an embarrassment for me to be the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons,” he added.

He said “public trust has been damaged” over the process of appointing Ms Zappone which will have to be rebuilt ahead of other special envoy appointments.

However, the minister said he saw “no problem” and “no controversy” with the appointment until issues were raised after the Cabinet agreed to it.

Mr Coveney said he was “not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes” in appointing Ms Zappone as a special envoy for freedom of opinion and expression.

“I just don't see why people see that as an arrogant thing to do. This wasn't about preferring anybody. It was about trying to develop a role consistent with what many other countries are doing internationally,” he said.

“There was no arrogance here, this was me trying to do my job,” he added.

Mr Varadkar he would be “surprised” if Ms Zappone’s version of events would be different to his but stopped short of saying she should make a statement on the matter.

“I was releasing a lot of information or my department was releasing a lot of information the following day and I felt it was courtesy to give her a call to let her know that and nothing I said at committee would be inconsistent with Katherine Zappone’s view in my view,” he said.

Mr Coveney has consistently said he did not offer Ms Zappone a special envoy role despite texts messages from the former Children’s Minister indicating she had been offered a position.

Ms Zappone has not spoken publicly on the matter since the controversy emerged.

Mr Coveney said he did not breach Freedom of Information (FOI) rules in deleting texts messages from Leo Varadkar relating to Ms Zappone’s appointment. “I clear unnecessary information and lots of others do that as well but I certainly did not break any FOI rules,” he said.