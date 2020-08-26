'It’s caused a loss in confidence in guidelines' - Eamon Ryan on Phil Hogan's breach of rules

MINISTER For climate action and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, labelled Golfgate a “scandal” and stated Phil Hogan failed to provide a “rapid” apology for breaching health guidelines.

However, Minister Ryan stated the Government couldn’t let the issue go, due to EU Commissioner’s Hogan’s failure to apologise immediately.

Minister Ryan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland while the Irish Government fully accepted the decision over Mr Hogan’s future lay with European Commission President, Ursula von Der Leyen, it was vital they reiterated the public health stance here.

The Connemara Oireachtas event had taken place in “the middle of a concern of a second wave, a spike,” Minister Ryan said.

The official regulation “was clear, we shouldn’t have large settings.”

Referring specifically to EU Commissioner Hogan, Minister Ryan said: “If one makes a mistake, particularly those in public office” that is was important “there is immediate transparency, particularly in this scandal, as it’s caused such a loss in confidence in the guidelines.”

Mr Ryan said in these “circumstances” it was vital Mr Hogan provided “an immediate and rapid apology but it's the drip feed of regulations not being met.

“It is where our concerns remain.”

Mr Ryan said he would revert back to the statement the Taoiseach and Tanaiste had made in recent days, when they asked Mr Hogan consider his future as EU commissioner.

He agreed with the statement “because of the lack of immediate transparency.”

“Our loss of confidence is for fear of loss of public confidence in the public health guidelines.

“At the same time we respect European Treaty law and accountability. It is for the president of the European Commission (to decide Mr Hogan’s future.)

“We respect that decision ... but we felt it was important the clarity around the guidelines needed to be reasserted.”

Mr Ryan said Phil Hogan had broken health regulations “in three ways” when he attended the golfing event and moved around after travelling into the country.

“His actions, as he himself set out, are in breach of the guidelines,” Mr Ryan said.

“That is something people in public office have an obligation - to meet those guidelines.”

“If you're coming into the country… you should restrict your movements and not engage in social activities, as the Irish people knew when they restricted their movements.”

Online Editors