‘It’s an insult, it’s outrageous’ – Mother of murdered Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy attacks Justice Minister over his killer's planned move to UK prison

The mother of an Irish boxing champion who was murdered three years ago has accused Justice Minister Helen McEntee of insulting her son’s memory by delaying a decision on repatriating his killer.

Tracey Tully, who is facing legal bills of around €80,000, has appealed to Ms McEntee to reverse her original decision to grant Logan Jackson’s application to be transferred to an English prison.

Ms Tully, whose 20-year-old son Kevin Sheehy was murdered by Jackson at a house party in Limerick in 2019, mounted a High Court action earlier this year to try to quash the minister’s original decision to approve Jackson’s transfer just weeks after he was sentenced to life in prison.

The minister is currently reconsidering the matter following the family’s legal efforts to block the transfer, including a submission from Ms Tully, but there is no indication of when the Fine Gael minister will make a decision.

“It’s an insult, it’s outrageous,” Ms Tully said of Ms McEntee’s handling of the case at a protest outside Leinster House today.

In a sign of Coalition tensions, senior Fianna Fáil TDs Willie O’Dea and Jim O’Callaghan have said Ms McEntee should not allow Jackson’s repatriation.

In a frenzied attack at a house party in Limerick on July 1, 2019, Logan Jackson (31) repeatedly ran over Kevin Sheehy (20) with a Mitsubishi Shogun jeep as he lay on the ground.

The Englishman – described in the Dáil as a “career criminal” – was jailed for life last December after a jury took just two hours and 30 minutes to unanimously reject his defence of provocation. He has shown no remorse for the murder.

Ms Tully said she had gone into a deep depression in recent weeks and said she held the minister responsible for this. “It’s taken an awful lot out of us as a family and you can’t grieve, you can’t move on with your life,” she said.

She said she could not believe that the minister would not reach out to her and speak with the family.

“I feel like I'm gonna have a stroke. I have such bad pain coming down one side of my body. But we have to be here. This is it like. It’s like another final round for Kevin, he doesn’t deserve this, he's innocent.”

She later added: “If this murderer wasn’t in the country I know for sure that my son would be training for the Olympics for his country. I know that for sure.”

Mother of Irish Champion boxer Kevin Sheehy, Tracey Tully and Limerick TD Willie O'Dea outside Leinster House in Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Whatsapp Mother of Irish Champion boxer Kevin Sheehy, Tracey Tully and Limerick TD Willie O'Dea outside Leinster House in Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, who has met with Ms McEntee and the Taoiseach over the case, said he wanted the minister to expedite her consideration of the case and reverse her decision to allow Jackson to be repatriated.

“This family will never recover from this, obviously, they're going to suffer for the rest of their lives. This is adding to the suffering needlessly, in my view,” he said.

“Basically, I don't want to see taxpayers’ money continuing to be spent fighting with his family. I don't think it's fair or right or just.”

Mr O’Dea said that the minister had it within her power to take the issue out of the courts if she decided today to reverse her decision.

“I plead with the minister for justice to stop continuing to use taxpayer money to fight this unfortunate family. They've already suffered enough,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan, the party’s justice spokesperson said: “I urge the minister not to proceed with this repatriation and instead to prioritise the interests of the victims family.”

A spokesperson for Ms McEntee said that the repatriation application is currently being processed and will be submitted to the minister for decision in due course.

“The Department does not comment on matters that are the subject of ongoing judicial proceedings. However, I can advise that an application is currently being processed and will be submitted to the Minister for decision in due course,” they said.

Speaking in Meath earlier today, Ms McEntee declined to comment on the specifics of the case.

“I have to acknowledge just what a difficult situation this is for his family and I can only imagine what they’re going through having lost a son in such a way,” she said.

“But look, you will appreciate this is still before the courts so it’s just not something that I can comment on but I fully appreciate how difficult this is and how traumatic it has been for his family, particularly the way in which he has been killed.

“I have acknowledged just directly to his family the devastation this has caused and I know how challenging it is for them but just into the detail I really can’t comment any further.”