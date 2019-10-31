Michael Collins is said to have hidden out in Room 210 of the Royal Marine Hotel with his partner Kitty Kiernan.

"It's a Halloween witchhunt": Sympathy vote swings to Maria Bailey in a heave with twists in the tale

There'll be no hiding place tonight when Collins political descendants fill the Kingstown Suite of the historic hotel overlooking the marina in Dun Laoghaire.

Fine Gael members in Dun Laoghaire gather tonight to determine whether to seek to heave Maria Bailey as a party candidate.

Their sitting TD has been in the eye of the storm since her compensation case for falling off a swing in the Dean Hotel came to public attention.

Tonight, members will vote on whether to ask the party national executive to reexamine the Fine Gael ticket in the constituency.

Bailey is not specifically named. But the proposal is obviously aimed at removing her as a candidate.

The highly anticipated outcome is the vote being easily passed, party HQ removing Bailey and replacing her with new councillor Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill

Except there's plenty of potential twists in the tale:

1. The sympathy vote

Bailey's proponents and opponents alike in the constituency admit there is growing sympathy being detected among party members for the embattled TD.

"Halloween is a proper night to hold the meeting because it's a witchhunt," a party activist said

When a motion of no confidence was tabled locally in recent weeks, Bailey made an impassioned defence of her position.

She referred to the death of her father, John Bailey, re-elected as a Fine Gael councillor in May before he died in July and the personal toll of the fallout from the controversy over the claim.

Bailey said she hadn't been given the opportunity to properly mourn his loss because it had been non-stop.

A similar appeal tonight will be hard to ignore.

"I do think there is a bit of sympathy. Lots of people are extremely unhappy with Maria. There is also people who feel she has had enough and the party has dealt with it and it should be up to the electorate now. She is not going to walk away from it. Emotions will be very high and it won't be an easy night for anyone," a local party source said.

2. The absence of leadership

Neither of the two other sitting Fine Gael TDs are expected to be present tonight, so there's a lack of direction from senior party figures.

Mary Mitchell-O'Connor wrote an email to party members saying she won't be able to attend.

"I am due to undergo a routine medical procedure tomorrow morning and need to follow a strick preparation protocol," her email says.

Sean Barrett is retiring at the next general election and usually heads to Wales for Dáil breaks.

"There's a certain amount of naval-gazing going on here. The reality is there are bigger issues and more important issues. They should have better things to be doing," a party figure said.

3. A bigger review

Fine Gael is currently running Bailey, Mitchell-O'Connor and councillor Barry Ward in next year's general election.

The motion calls for a full review of the ticket so it's wider than just a motion of no confidence in Bailey.

The proposals before the members doesn't specify which candidates should stay or go.

For a general election candidate, Ward didn't have a great local elections, pulling just 1,200 votes in the Blackrock ward - less than 10pc of the votes.

"It's a full review of the ticket. That's the motion. Mary Mitchell-O'Connor is a strong local performer, so she will run. Beyond her, who knows," a party source said.

4. A legal challenge

Removing a sitting TD as a candidate as a result of a request from the local membership is viewed as uncharted territory.

Fine Gael has run into trouble with candidates before.

Former minister John Perry launched a High Court action when he was not added to the ticket at the last election.

He was ultimately added in Sligo-Leitrim, following a five-day court battle, which left the party with €500,000 legal costs.

"She could have a case legally as she went through a convention," a party source said.

The motion is not binding so party headquarters has room to tread carefully.

