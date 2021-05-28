It would be foolish to write off DUP’s Edwin Poots... or to under-estimate him

Doug Beattie was putting his feet up with a whiskey to celebrate his ratification as Ulster Unionist leader, while the DUP was tearing itself apart.

Watching that party’s Executive meeting last night was like looking at the UUP 20-odd years ago. Internal rivals entering the venue separately, one knife-edge vote, and even an early departure from the gathering.

So how bad is it for Edwin Poots? There aren’t two camps in the DUP, there are three. Those who oppose the new leader, those who backed him, and those who didn’t but are prepared to give him a chance.

There is strong opposition to him in at least three constituency associations. The resignation of Paul Bell, the ex-chairman of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone association, was powerful because it wasn’t a scripted statement from an elected representative. He spoke straight from the heart with words likely to resonate with the public.

One Sir Jeffrey Donaldson backer told this journalist that his supporters will now assess their next move but that “nothing is off the table”. The choices including leaving the party or staying “and making life as difficult for Edwin as he did for Arlene”.

Emotions are currently running high, and may well settle down. A few departures could be on the cards but there is no reason, at this stage, to believe that we will see mass resignations.

The tactic of waiting - in the belief that Poots will fall flat on his face in next May’s Assembly election and then be ousted – may be adopted.

But Poots’ hope that “a line in the sand” can now be drawn under the leadership battle and the party can “move on in step with one another” is not guaranteed to materialise.

That Donaldson, Gavin Robinson, Gregory Campbell, and Nigel and Diane Dodds walked out of the gathering before their new leader’s speech was remarkable.

His address was actually very conciliatory but, opponents say, “two weeks too late”. They point to a lack of “generosity of spirit” when he won the electoral college vote.

They are outraged at the prominence Ian Paisley has been given since Poots’ victory, and express concern that it will grow even further with the North Antrim MP playing a central role in the new order.

The DUP leader’s supporters accuse their critics of “throwing the toys out of the pram”. They see them as not being able to accept defeat in a fair fight, and sulking because things now aren’t going their way.

One immediate obstacle Poots faces in winning over unionist voters is the enormous sympathy there currently exists for Foster. In her own constituency, and out and about on official First Minister duties, she is swamped by people offering support and expressing disgust at her treatment.

Her local association has asked her to reconsider her decision to step down as an MLA. The new leader will be praying she doesn’t. He needs her to have a diminished public profile, not to be there in full view every day as a visible reminder of the coup that removed her.

Yet even if, as likely, she does quit the Assembly, that doesn’t mean she’s disappearing altogether. Boris Johnson appointing Foster to a UK-wide role promoting the Union is possible. Stateswoman Arlene charming all around her on a national stage - while Poots grapples with Sinn Fein at Stormont - would create problems for him.

Amidst claims of DUP misogyny, Poots must have Paula Bradley front and centre of everything the party does in order to prove that it’s not a cold house for women leaders. I suspect there will be a range of female faces among his ministerial team and committee chair appointments next week.

In his speech last night, he pledged to stretch out the hand of friendship to those on both the “perceived left and right” of the party and to listen to everyone “not just a favoured few”.

Allocating a central role at Stormont to moderate MLAs like Gordon Lyons, Gary Middleton, or Pam Cameron would prove that Poots doesn’t just talk about healing wounds, he acts to do so.

The new DUP leader referred to last week’s LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph that put his party on just 16pc. It was admirable that, far than running away from the survey, he raised it himself.

There was understandably fighting talk about how the DUP was by no means beaten. You wouldn’t expect him to strike a downbeat note. Yet it was surprising, and perhaps unwise, that he raised the electoral bar so high.

He said he was placing the DUP on an election footing now to secure “existing seats and stretching to win more”. He repeated this sentiment several times. He said the Union “needs every single candidate up for election for the DUP to win”, adding: “As leader, I will set you on a course of winning elections.”

He promised to work to get his party so far ahead in “the election race” that it will “show our competitors a clean pair of heels”. These are very clear-cut pledges – words that could well come back to haunt him. There is intense internal speculation over who he will appoint as the DUP’s director of elections.

It would be foolish to write off Poots, or to under-estimate him. The fact that he carried out such a successful coup and secured the leadership shows he is no mug.

But, in Jim Allister and Doug Beattie, he faces formidable unionist opponents and not pushovers. Poots has promised his own party a big Assembly election victory. If he delivers less than Arlene Foster’s 28pc and 28 seats in 2017, he’s in trouble.



