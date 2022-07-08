‘It was Surf or Daz when I was a duine óg’- Mattie McGrath goes on a tangent during speech about An Bord Pleanála

Politics fans have been cracking up after Independent TD Mattie McGrath went on a tangent about washing machine tablets in the Dáil, while criticising An Bord Pleanála.

In a speech in the chamber, the independent Tipperary TD told the Dáil that the Planning Board is not fit for purpose, before launching into an aside about “dirty linen”, saying he isn’t sure what capsules people use these days, but it was “Surf or Daz” when he was younger.

"Bord Pleanála is not fit for purpose. There’s too much political influences,” he said.

"It’s not transparent and we’ll see when all the dirty linen is washed, we’ll see when the clothes are hanging out on the line on a good summer’s day like today they’d be fairly well stained and needing the washing machine and Daz or whatever they call it, or whatever word they use now I don’t know, they’re gone away from Daz.

“I’m not saying I’m a bad homemaker and don’t do the washing but I’m not up to speed on the capsules that go in, the type of them that go into the washing machine.

"It used to be Surf or Daz when I was a duine óg and the Ceann Comhairle will remember that as well.”