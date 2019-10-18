'It was high drama' - Inside the Fine Gael meeting where the heave against Maria Bailey began

The pub in Deansgrange on Dublin’s southside would have been packed to the rafters with local Fine Gael members if they only knew what was coming.

Blackrock Ward meetings are humdrum affairs, going through boring auld matters.

A ward meeting is for all the branches in the council area to gather together three times a year.

But these are not humdrum times.

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey’s swing case compensation claim is the talk of the town.

Every town up and down the country, none more so than in her own constituency of Dun Laoghaire.

Bailey was sitting at the top of the room, just to the side.

Marie Baker, a long-serving and respected Fine Gael councillor for the Blackrock ward, was also seated up the front.

They weren’t far apart.

The third item on the agenda was an unwritten motion from the floor, which was put on the schedule late.

Most of those present – and certainly those not present – didn't know what it was about or paid much attention to its presence on the agenda.

Baker stood up and read a pre-prepared script.

She passed a comment of surprise to Bailey about her presence at such a low-ranking meeting, suggesting she had got wind of what was coming.

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey

Baker’s motion was of no confidence in the local TD. She expressed her dissatisfaction with Bailey over the handling of the compensation claim against the Dean Hotel. She’d had enough.

The unspoken, uncomfortable, unfathomable boil about the damage Bailey was causing the party was lanced.

“It was so tense and so awkward. Nobody knew this motion was coming. It was high drama,” a party grassroots member present said.

The high drama didn’t end there.

Barry Ward, another Fine Gael councillor for Blackrock, who is on the ticket with Bailey for the general election, spoke “extremely forcefully” against the motion being voted upon.

Ward, a barrister, said nobody had seen the motion, it was unfair to Bailey as she hadn't been notified and said it failed to meet due process and fair procedures.

Bailey was given the opportunity to defend herself.

She spoke at length.

She covered the internal Fine Gael report and said she had been sanctioned and demoted.

The report, commissioned by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar into Ms Bailey’s claim against the hotel on Harcourt Street, found her affidavit ”overstated the impact of her injuries”.

On foot of the report, Ms Bailey was removed by the Taoiseach as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, worth €9,500 a year.

She subsequently resigned from an Oireachtas committee dealing with ethics.

She said it had been a really difficult time and she would have appreciated being forewarned about the motion.

Bailey also referred to the death of her father, John Bailey, re-elected as a Fine Gael councillor in May before he died in July and the personal toll of the fallout from the controversy over the claim.

“Maria said she hadn't been given the opportunity to properly mourn his loss because it had been non-stop.

“You got the sense she was hurt,” the party member said.

Bailey also made it very clear she intended to run in the general election.

A few others present joined Ward saying it wasn’t the way to conduct business.

An amendment to the motion was put from the floor saying the motion of no confidence shouldn’t be voted upon.

Baker quoted from Section 63 of the Fine Gael Constitution as grounds for the validity of the motion.

It turns out it’s an obscure part of the party rulebook: “The accidental omission to give notice of any meeting to or the non-receipt of notice of any meeting by any member entitled to receive notice shall not invalidate the proceedings at the meeting.”

What that means and how it relates to Bailey is unclear but Fine Gael meetings have been known to descend into legalistic arguments around procedures.

Nobody believes the failure to have the motion aired will be the end of the matter.

“It was kind of like a failed coup. If there was notice of a motion like that, it would have been packed. There are 150 members in Blackrock alone. There is a desire now amongst the membership to have this issue discussed, at constituency level. In some ways, people need the opportunity to vent and clear the wound.

“A lot of the members are so unhappy with Maria Bailey and what happened but at same time don't like people running under cover of darkness. It wasn't a home run on the motion,” a party member present said.

Complaints about Bailey's compensation claim have been coming up at a number of Fine Gael meetings in the constituency, according to party members.

Bailey is also being blamed for the party losing out on up to three seats in the local elections in the area.

A senior figure in the party in Dun Laoghaire said the motion of no confidence brought matters to a head and the disquiet has now come out into the open.

"Every meeting involves complaints about the situation openly from the floor. This is the first time anybody with a status on the party stepped up. It's a hot topic at branch meetings. There's more resignation about it, there is some sympathy for Maria Bailey, there isn't much support for her.

"It's indicative of a level of pissed-off-ness in the organisation. The elephant in the room is always discussed at meetings. There is extreme disquiet about it. It blew up last night.

"This is a bush fire and it will break out again. Some other organ of the party will meet and somebody will have a go at it again. And it won't be resolved until it is dealt with. It's one way or the other, back her, remove her or she stands aside," the senior party source said.

Baker is described as "speaking for a lot of people in the party". Her work for Bailey in the 2016 general election is viewed as key to her getting elected.

"People would value her opinion. It's not a hanging jury, it's more about disquiet. It's coming from a public representative. They are normally careful people. She [Marie Baker] is independent minded. I don't think she is carrying water for anybody," the source said.

Local party activists point out Fine Gael was in the hunt for the last seat in three council areas in the constituency - and lost out each time. In one case, the Fine Gael candidate went out on a count when short by just 30 votes and their transfers then elected a Fianna Fail candidate.

"You can't tell me this didn't cost 30 votes. We definitely lost one and there's a high probability we lost two from it, if not three at a long shot. We are effectively fishing in the same waters out here as Fianna Fail, the Greens, Labour and the Soc Dems," the party source said.

The heave has been parked, the intrigue continues.

