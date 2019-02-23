FIANNA FÁIL leader Micheál Martin has said it was “unchristian” for a priest to refuse one of his TDs communion.

'It was a very unchristian thing to do' - Martin 'surprised' to hear Fianna Fail TD refused communion at mass

Transport spokesperson Robert Troy was recently refused communion at a local funeral mass.

It was reported that Mr Troy was refused communion due to his position on abortion.

Mr Troy voted Yes in last year’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment, but was previously declared as a pro-life TD.

He revealed his change of stance in a Hot Press magazine interview.

Mr Martin said today it went against the grain of Christianity.

“I think it was unacceptable and I was surprised,” he said.

“It was unchristian, it was very unchristian thing to do. It goes against... the grain in terms of the true meaning of Christianity,” he added.

Independent.ie has contacted the Catholic Communications office for comment.

The issue of the Eighth Amendment proved divisive for Fianna Fáil with a number of high-profile members actively campaigning for a No vote.

A pivotal moment in the run-up to the landmark vote came when Mr Martin spoke in the Dáil about his decision to back unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks after what he described as a “journey”.

Online Editors