‘It was a calculated attack on a woman’ – complaint against ex-Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry after Dáil outburst

Marc MacSharry had his microphone muted and the Dáil was adjourned due to his outburst. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Independent TD Marc MacSharry has been referred to an internal Dáil committee following an outburst that forced the suspension of the house on Wednesday.

The Dáil business committee referred a complaint by Independent TD Thomas Pringle against Mr MacSharry to the Dáil privileges and procedures committee at a meeting yesterday morning.

Leas-Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly suspended the Dáil on Wednesday after Mr MacSharry claimed he was being discriminated against in terms of speaking time, refusing to accept a ruling by the chair that his point was not in order.

“It was an attack on a woman as well that was calculated I believe to have the most effect at that time,” Mr Pringle wrote.

“Not only did he attack the leas but he also attacked all Independent members of the house in his language, and I believe that is not on.

“While I have no problem with a member addressing what they may see as an issue in the house, the personalised nature of the comments was uncalled for and should be addressed.”

A committee source said the complaint was referred to the Dáil privileges and procedures committee.

Mr MacSharry declined to comment when contacted yesterday. ​

The Sligo-Leitrim TD last week quit the Fianna Fáil party after aan attempt to be readmitted was delayed by a disciplinary complaint from a party colleague councillor in his constituency who alleged bullying by text message.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr MacSharry saw the Taoiseach fail to engage when he raised the issue of modular housing being provided for Ukrainian refugees in Sligo when local people have been 10 years on the housing list.

Mr Martin had earlier insisted that “Ukrainians are not affecting the housing market”. ​

Told by Ms Connolly that he was “completely and utterly out of order,” Mr MacSharry said: “I’m just asking that I might get more than 30 seconds every two weeks, and I wish that you would study the standing order and accept for the fact that this is a very legitimate point so that people can make a case to say a few words.”

Ms Connolly told him he had failed to comply with her ruling, adding: “I am now adjourning the Dáil.”

Mr MacSharry’s microphone was then muted, and he later walked out. Mr MacSharry wrote to Ms Connolly on Wednesday to complain about his lack of speaking time during Dáil questions on promised legislation.

“When selected, on average once every two weeks or so, I am consistently listed towards the end where inevitably I am subject to the harassment of your tapping the bell before I get an opportunity to get even halfway through my question such that I am only ever provided with time at the very end within the last three or four,” he wrote in his complaint.



