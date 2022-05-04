‘It cannot be tolerated’ – Simon Harris calls on councillor who left Fine Gael alleging bullying to make formal complaint

A Fine Gael minister has called on a local councillor who resigned from the party alleging bullying claims to make a formal complaint.

West Cork councillor Karen Coakley left the party last month, saying that it “tolerates” bullying and doesn’t listen to voters.

She is the second Fine Gael councillor in the area to resign in the last six months after Katie Murphy stepped down from Cork County Council last November.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris chaired the AGM in Cork, where Cllr Coakley resigned, called on her to make an official complaint.

“There can be absolutely no room, no space for bullying in any organisation within Fine Gael. It cannot be tolerated, will not be tolerated. I really hope a formal complaint comes forward because whoever was bullying Cllr Coakley or indeed, anybody else, has no right to be in this party.

“But there do obviously have to be complaint processes followed and I would hope that Cllr Coakley would bring forward a formal complaint,” he said.

Minister Harris said that he holds Cllr Coakley in “high regard” and that she is “an excellent public representative”.

“I have huge regard for Karen, I have spoken to her since the AGM to convey that regard as well,” he said.

Ms Coakley claimed she was subjected to skulduggery in the run up to the last general election after Fine Gael members in the constituency organised a petition calling on headquarters to add then serving garda, Noel O’Donovan, to the ticket alongside Ms Coakley and Senator Tim Lombard.

“I believe that they are not listening to people. The party is out of touch with the electorate and not interested in change,” Ms Coakley following her resignation.

“I have decided I no longer want my good name associated with a party that tolerates bullying and doesn’t listen to voters.

“If I were working in an industry and such behaviour went on including bullying, character assassination and slander, the culprits would be before the courts and there would be huge repercussions.”

A spokesperson for Fine Gael said last month that there has been considerable engagement with Cllr Coakley.