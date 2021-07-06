The explosion in Covid cases in Scotland after the game at Wembley with England in the European Championships will have to inform Irish decisions about opening up sport, the Taoiseach has said.

“Obviously we have to take on board international developments,” Micheál Martin told the Dáil.

“You can get a sense in terms of what's happening in the United Kingdom when you have very large events with large crowds, it can go wrong.”

He gave the recent England-Scotland game as an example, saying: “The Scottish authorities are clear that that [game] had a significant impact on Delta cases in Scotland.

“And we know that some of that is in the actual travelling to and from the event, as opposed to the event itself. But again there are lessons to be learned from that.”

At the same time, the Taoiseach said Ireland’s Delta levels “have been quite low”. He added, however: “I think it does lend itself to further analysis.”

He was answering Government backbencher and former minister Richard Bruton, who raised the success of recent pilot events.

Mr Bruton said: “I’m wondering whether we are now in a position to make decisions about a more permanent approach to these open-air events, where people can safely assemble, having had tests or having been vaccinated.”

The Taoiseach said it was a very fair point. “We’ve had a number of events. I think most of the outdoor events, and the indoor events as well, have been well run.

“There is an evaluation taking place. Decisions will be taken in respect of lessons learned from those events, and how we can apply those lessons to further events, both outdoor and indoor.”

Meanwhile Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell has expressed concern at proposals that some certs for indoor dining “could be paper based.”

He said it “seems particularly odd that we are going to be operating a purely paper-based system for domestic certification, if that is what Government intends to propose.”

He added: “surely the State would be in the position to use what it has learned from the process of using the Covid App for the digital green certificate.”



It should be electronic in some way rather than an entirely paper-based system, he said, “given we are vaccinating a million people a month" along with those already vaccinated.

The Taoiseach said no decisions were made on the means to access indoor dining and drinking for the fully vaccinated.

Mr Martin cautioned against pre-empting the outcome of discussions.

But he said the Government was considering “how best to operationalise” the entry passes.

Mr Farrell pointed to the work by four Government departments and two agencies on the production of “appropriate software” for the international travel cert.

The digital green cert is due to be rolled out across the European Union by July 19.

There had been speculation that Ireland is encountering problems in devising the electronic system domestically to allow non-essential travel within the EU.

It will be issued to the fully vaccinated, those who have had recovered from a bout of Covid-19 or who have received a negative PCR test.

Mr Martin said there were discussions between the hospitality sector and the Government.

He warned against “conflating the issues of domestic indoor access to hospitality and international travel.

But he said the Digital Covid Certification for flights in and out of Ireland had taken considerable work and presented “many, many challenges.”

But he added: “We are on track in terms of bringing that in from July 19, in line with the EU framework for travel”.

The Taoiseach conceded that “up to quite recently the Government position was we didn’t want to utilise vaccination certificates for access purposes to domestic facilities and amenities”.

But he said Nphet advice had been clear that the safest way to open indoor drinking and dining was by liming it to those who are fully vaccinated.

“The Government is examining that with the industry.”