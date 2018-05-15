Israel's actions roundly condemned as 'outrageous' in Leinster House

ISRAEL’S actions on the Gaza border have been roundly condemned as "outrageous" in Leinster House.

Calls have been made for the Government to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Ze'ev Boker.

Sinn Féin said that in the face of “death and destruction” in the region it would be the only acceptable response from Ireland. Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border yesterday when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the Trump administration raised tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.

Palestinian protesters run for cover

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney met with Mr Boker early this morning and expressed "Ireland’s shock and dismay at the level of death and injury yesterday on the Gaza Strip". The Minister also called for restraint from Israel in the hours and days ahead.

Palestinian protesters burn tyres during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

But Mary Lou McDonald said it’s "not enough to simply to symbolically call in the Israeli ambassador". Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said the Government should seek to influence the EU approach to the situation.

An injured protester is carried away after Israeli forces opened fire. REUTERS

He said Palestinian people had been "cut down by snipers" for protesting and it’s a "shocking reality for the whole world to address". "For most right thinking people it made our blood run cold,2 he said.

"I think it’s think for Ireland to make a stand."

Mr Howlin said the Government should be seeking to act alongside the EU but if that isn’t possible then we "have to consider what we do independently".

Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins said the EU and United Nations "cannot stand back and let this further escalate". "All the hand wringing in the world will not solve this issue. Those of us in the European Union who desperately want a peaceful Middle East must be willing to step up to the mark to act as a counterbalancing force to the one-sided approach of the current US administration.

"The Trump Administrations is now part of the problem. It has a blinkered view of the Middle East that must be counteracted by a balanced EU response," Mr Collins said.

Online Editors