Is Micheál Martin on his last lap? Here are the contenders who might replace him as leader of Fianna Fáil

Could Micheál Martin be the next leader in these islands to be handed his cards as party leader?

As he was touring ruined housing blocks in Kyiv, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party was pointedly meeting without him.

The regular gathering had been scrapped in the leader’s absence, but a few malcontents let it be known they would be in the party rooms anyway for an exchange of ideas.

No fewer than 30 TDs and senators turned up. Moaning about the leader was immediate, with many concluding he’s just not focused on the party’s chances in the next election.

The Taoiseach has been party leader for more than 11 years – an eternity in political terms. He was a cabinet minister in the last century. He vowed yesterday to contest the next election as leader, but most believe it would be the decent thing to stand down in five months’ time when Leo Varadkar takes over at the head of the Government. In the meantime, his upcoming week-long trip to Japan and Singapore looks like something of a swansong.

So, even as the Tories gear up for their sweepstake, who is in the Fianna Fáil parade ring? Here’s the early betting.

Michael McGrath

Micheál Martin’s running mate in Cork South Central would be the continuity candidate and has stood in at Leaders’ Questions. There is no doubting he is competent and articulate, but he has rarely shown fire in his belly. Charisma questions, but if he can find some unique selling points, it should be his to lose.

Odds: Evens favourite

Darragh O’Brien

The man Sinn Féin fears. Feisty and combative, O’Brien brings plenty of the no-nonsense northside Dub to his brief. Elections are increasingly won in the cities, and the capital in particular. Likely a dark horse for many, the auguries are auspicious for the Fingal flag-bearer.

Odds: 3/1

Dara Calleary

Popular through all ranks of the party, he was not at the cry-in this week. Resigned promptly as Minister for Agriculture over Golfgate, even though he only made a speech and left. Has

been overdue a spell an the cabinet table, but his inexperience here could weigh against him, along with his rural roots.

Odds: 4/1

Jim O’Callaghan

One of those who has been keeping his powder dry, as if born to rule. May be too ‘posh’ for many of the rank-and-file, and seems consumed with loftier things. The senior counsel is currently talking archly about a referendum on the Special Criminal Court – hardly a priority.

Odds: 5/1

Mary Butler

The Waterford TD has impressed since becoming Minister of State at the Department of Health, where she has often outshone her boss, Stephen Donnelly, who doesn’t even come under starter’s orders. A tough cookie and former retail manager who always asks the hard questions.

Odds: 6/1

Barry Cowen

De Brudder. Under a Napoleonic code, he would have a great chance of preferment, but might have brought too much reality to the ‘political U-turn’.

The surname is more a hindrance than a help these days, but doesn’t lack ambition and moxie. His mouth might run away with him sometimes.

Odds: 10/1

Bubbling under

Eamon Ó Cuív: Although second to Micheál Martin last time out, he’s too old at 72.

Lisa Chambers: One to watch in future, the Mayo solicitor is currently stuck in the Seanad, a fatal circumstance.

Anne Rabbitte: Nearly her time, but the disability minister could do with a little more profile. Was an able Fianna Fáil negotiator in government-formation talks.