Ironic that anti-nationalist journalist Boris Johnson would later negotiate NI Protocol as PM

More than 20 years before he became Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is reported to have indicated to a senior Irish Government official to “let the nationalists go to hell”.

Mr Johnson was speaking in the wake of the IRA bombing of London’s Docklands and in his capacity as the then deputy Editor of The Daily Telegraph — a prestigious job and one that held a great deal of political influence with the Conservative government of the time, led by John Major.

Johnson was, recently released state papers have revealed, one of a number of such influential people who were being sought out for their views on the peace negotiations. The IRA had abandoned their 1994 ceasefire but were still involved in high-level government talks that would bring about the second and final cessation and what we know now as the peace process.

Johnson, however, was not a fan. Instead, he advocated a “hard egg” approach”.

“Let them use the bomb and the bullet. We shouldn’t give in and we will beat them eventually,” Johnson is quoted as saying.

Take his emulation of his political heroes, in Winston Churchill and his “fight them on the beaches” speech, along with Margaret Thatcher and her “not for turning” stance, and you get an idea of the early mindset of one of Britain’s most controversial leaders.

Around 1996, when this conversation took place, this would have been close to the thinking of people like the Rev Ian Paisley and his then DUP sidekick Jim Allister, who viewed the peace talks with deep suspicion.

The Irish official stated that “The number of Tories who take a serious interest in Northern Ireland is very low and the prevailing mindset for most Tories is one of resolute anti-terrorism and a hatred of Gerry Adams rather [than] pro-unionism.”

Fast forward 23 years to 2019, with Boris Johnson now in Downing Street, that dislike of nationalism was read as being therefore pro-unionist by those in the DUP who backed his leadership.

That he would have been on the same page as many of the older DUP members back in the late 1990s would have made him seem like an attractive prospect to back as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson was told by the Irish Government that there was no serious security source who would back up his statement that the IRA could be defeated with solely military purpose.

“Surely the lesson of the last 25 years is that there is no security or military solution”, the official told him, adding: “This was not an argument he was prepared to accept.”

The state papers always make for interesting reading, but this particular nugget of information is enlightening in that it paints an early picture of the kind of hard-line leader who would fight the enemies of the Union to the last drop of someone else’s blood.

And yet as, we know now, this is the man who would go on to negotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol, the irony is not lost.