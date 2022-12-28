| 7.9°C Dublin

Allison Morris

Ironic that anti-nationalist journalist Boris Johnson would later negotiate NI Protocol as PM

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

More than 20 years before he became Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is reported to have indicated to a senior Irish Government official to “let the nationalists go to hell”.

Mr Johnson was speaking in the wake of the IRA bombing of London’s Docklands and in his capacity as the then deputy Editor of The Daily Telegraph — a prestigious job and one that held a great deal of political influence with the Conservative government of the time, led by John Major.

