‘Irish people were hated. They thought we were all bombers’ — historic debate on Irish unity held in Houses of Parliament

Moira McVeigh left Ireland in 1978 to move to London, where she secured a job with the British civil service. She remembers it as a tough time to be Irish in England.

“It was the height of the Troubles and Irish people were hated and looked down upon. They thought we were all bombers,” said Moira, who is originally from Ballycastle in Co Antrim but has called London home for the last 44 years.

“However, events like this show how things have changed so much.”

Moira was speaking to the Sunday Independent last week at a historic discussion which brought the issue of Irish unity into the heart of the British political establishment.

It was held on Wednesday evening in the Grand Committee Room deep within the bowels of the Houses of Parliament at Westminster. The symbolism of the event, which was organised by the Ireland’s Future group, was not lost on many of those in attendance.

The Grand Committee Room is mainly used for spillover debates from the House of Commons. Public events can only be held in the room if sponsored by an MP, and Wednesday’s event was sponsored by Sinn Féin and SDLP MPs.

Ireland’s Future was set up in 2017 to “advocate for, and promote, debate and discussion about Ireland’s future, including the possibility and viability of new constitutional arrangements on the Island”.

The organisation says it is not affiliated to any political party and welcomes participation from people from all political persuasions.

There has been criticism of the lack of unionist participants at events organised by Ireland’s Future, which have taken place throughout Ireland and the US.

However, those involved in the organisation say they have invited unionist representatives to take part in their public discussions, but they have declined.

Wednesday evening’s event was the first held by Ireland’s Future in England.

The speakers included four MPs — Sinn Féin’s John Finucane, the SDLP’s Claire Hanna, the Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry and Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party at Westminster.

The other speaker at the event, which was hosted by BBC journalist Andrea Catherwood, was Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond.

Caroline Brogan travelled from her home in Coventry to listen to the debate. The solicitor is proud of her Irish heritage through her grandfather John Brogan, who emigrated to England from Foxford in Co Mayo in the 1940s — travelling to Britain, she said, on a cattle boat with a £5 note tied around his neck.

His granddaughter is now a trustee of the Birmingham Irish Association, through which she runs a free legal advice service.

Last year, Caroline represented a Coventry family in a high-profile case which saw them win the right to have their mother’s gravestone marked with an Irish inscription.

Margaret Keane died in 2018 and her family wanted her headstone inscription to read: “In ár gcroíthe go deo” (“In our hearts forever”). However, a judge said that, untranslated, this may “be seen as a political statement”. The court’s decision was overturned last year.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent at the Westminster event, Caroline said she was delighted it was being held in such an “important place”.

“It is really crucial that everyone is given an opportunity to have their say on how they want Ireland to develop. Referendums (on both sides of the Border) are coming, so the key is in having the conversations now so we do the exact opposite to what happened with the Brexit vote. Planning is really essential,” she said.

“I think it is so important for everyone to have a voice and to be part of the conversation.”

Tadhg Galvin took a train up from his home in Brighton to attend the Westminster discussion. The Cork man, who is “gone from Ireland for more than 60 years”, is named after his grand-uncle Tadhg Barry, a republican who was shot dead at Ballykinlar internment camp in Co Down on November 15, 1921.

The 41-year-old’s death was one of the last during the Irish War of Independence.

Holding a booklet which tells the story of his great-uncle’s life, Tadhg Galvin said he believed it was important to attend events such as the Ireland’s Future public meeting at Westminster.

“I would go to events like this all over England and I am member of the Labour for Irish Unity group. It is good these sorts of events can now take place in a place such as Westminster. It’s definitely changed times,” he said.

Speaking to the packed room, John Finucane spoke of the lack of unionist representatives at the event.

“While we do not have political unionist representation on tonight’s panel, we all have a responsibility I feel to present our vision for a new Ireland in an inclusive manner,” he said.

“This is why the protections of the Good Friday Agreement are important as we progress. These guarantees must be sustained so everybody has equal treatment and protection within law on the island.”

Neale Richmond, who used the Westminster event to call on the Irish Government to set up an Oireachtas committee on Irish unity, said he believed a Border poll will be held within the next 10 years.

“When we do get a Border poll we have to convince a lot of people of the merits of a new Ireland,” he said.

“There is no point in demanding and shouting for it if we don’t bring along people north and south about how it will be better for them and for all of us. That’s a challenge, and it’s a challenge I relish.”

Stephen Farry said his party was neither in support of a united Ireland or pro-Union but was willing to take part in discussions with anyone on the future of Northern Ireland.

He added that it was important for “political unionism” to also join such discussions to ensure they can help “shape” any proposed Border poll.

“I do not think it is tenable for unionism to stay outside this debate. It is in their interests to take part,” he said.

Claire Hanna said it was important not to “make the mistakes of partition”, adding that any poll result should be based on a higher percentage than “50 plus one” — a potential scenario she described as “a mess”.

“We are not going to build a progressive cohesive pluralist country by just racing to 50pc plus one,” said the South Belfast MP.

"We need to aim a lot higher.”

As she made her way home to North London after the 90-minute discussion, Moira McVeigh was glad she had made the effort to attend the event in Westminster, a choice of venue she described as “astounding”.

"It certainly wouldn't have happened 40 years ago," she said.

​​​​​​​